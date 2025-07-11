Marcus King Band Set Release Of Their New Album 'Darling Blue'

(Republic) Marcus King Band confirms their new album, Darling Blue, is set for release on September 26 via American Records/Republic Records. Darling Blue finds Grammy-nominated Marcus King reuniting with his longtime live band for their first recorded album together since 2018's Carolina Confessions. Inspired heavily by his home state of South Carolina, the new album incorporates elements of country, folk, psychedelic rock and Motown-era R&B and continues the conversation on King's experience with addiction and depression.

"It truly felt like home," King details. "Like my band and I were just working out songs to perform live but ended up creating a piece of recorded music for our fans to hear. Our goal is always to be a vessel and allow the music to flow through us and tap into something that's already there in the room. But more than anything I've done before, this album felt like a real concerted effort to make music for myself, and for ourselves as a band-creating for the love of creating and being as honest as we possibly can. We put everything we had into making something that we love and we have faith that the audience will feel that and love it too."

In celebration, the band shares two new songs from the album-"Here Today" featuring Jamey Johnson and Kaitlin Butts, of which King says, "The song came together in that organic way that happens when you're just hanging out with friends instead of being on the clock."

They also share "Carry Me Home," which King describes as "the first song that poured out of me" for the album. The track reflects on his deep love for the Blue Ridge landscape and the place he calls home.

Leading up to today's announcement, they've shared "Honky Tonk Hell"-which became the fastest single in King's career to hit 1 million streams-as well as "Carolina Honey," released on the heels of King's electric Bonnaroo performance to a crowd of 40,000.

Watch a performance of "Honky Tonk Hell" at Bonnaroo below:

Related Stories

Daily Lineups Announced For Marcus King Band Family Reunion Weekend

The Marcus King Band Share 'Carolina Honey'

News > Marcus King Band