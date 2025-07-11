mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'

(Interscope) mgk returns with his new single, "vampire diaries." The guitar driven track is produced by longtime collaborator and friend Travis Barker. 'vampire diaries' is the follow up to his lead summer smash "cliche." The video, directed by Sam Cahill, is set in a museum and finds the artist dancing through exhibits after dark. He reunites with "cliche" choreographer Sean Bankhead (Usher/Tate McRae).
His forthcoming album lost americana will release globally on August 8. Earlier this week mgk launched a save the date for his annual MGK Day weekend celebration. The three-day event in Cleveland, Ohio honors his local impact with a star-studded weekend of community events, music, art, and philanthropy.
The multi-platinum musician recently performed at Nickelodeon's Kid's Choice Awards and Today Citi Concert Series. mgk also blessed fans with an alternative version of "cliche," by releasing an acoustic "sad version."
The renowned superstar eclipsed genre expectations by releasing the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No. 1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles, "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," both went No. 1 at Alternative. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album".
