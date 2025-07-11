Prog Duo Nirvana's The Show Must Go On: The Complete Collection Trailer Released

(Glass Onyon) Nirvana were essentially the duo of Irishman Patrick Campbell-Lyons and Greek Alex Spyropoulos - two immigrants who, following a chance meeting during the summer of 1966, became an integral part of the very fabric that was Swinging London. Crafting a visionary sound that moved beyond the confines of 1960s pop into baroque, psych and proto-Prog territory, Nirvana's story remains a wonderful tale of artistic ambition.

The Show Must Go On: The Complete Collection is a definitive 12-CD compendium that encompasses the complete studio recordings of Nirvana across 8 studio albums, all with newly remastered audio, as well as 3 additional discs of rare outtakes, demos, and other rarities. Some of the gems located on the bonus discs include the 1971 Vertigo label single 'The Saddest Day of My Life' and an alternative version of a 1973 Patrick Campbell-Lyons single 'Everyone Should Fly A Kite'.

As well as the 12 CDs, The Show Must Go On: The Complete Collection also includes a beautiful 90-page hardback book that offers an intimate and detailed exploration of Nirvana's history, their creative evolution, and their indelible cultural footprint. Within its pages are interwoven with exclusive interviews featuring founding members Patrick Campbell-Lyons and Alex Spyropoulos, revealing their personal narratives, inspirations, and experiences crafting music during an era of profound experimentation and change. The book is further enriched by previously unseen photographs by Gered Mankowitz and archival materials that vividly capture the essence and atmosphere of the band's creative zenith.

This limited edition, one-time pressing presents the CDs in mini-LP sleeves featuring original artwork, all elegantly contained within a deluxe heavy lift-off lid box.

