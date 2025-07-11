Singled Out: Channing K's 'Make A Woman

(Day In Country) Channing K just released her new single "Make a Woman," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

First and foremost, the single "Make a Woman" celebrates women and is a reminder of how strong we all are. The first verse talks about that strength and finding it in vulnerable moments, inspired by the amazing women that have played huge roles in my life leading me to find that same strength and vulnerability.

This title came to me after thinking about how mind-blowing it is that, to this day, women are still being forced and told what they can and cannot do. It's a heartbreaking reality and very unsettling, so I wanted to have the song turn into more of an anthem once the chorus hits and serves as a reminder that together our voices can come together as a roar.

I want to thank my friend and co-writer, Jesse Dozzi, for putting the time in to write this with me. I have personally encountered situations throughout my career where an older man has sat there and said things like, "You're too old to make it in this industry," (I was 26 at this time), "You need to lose 20 pounds if you really want to make it," etc. At the time, it wrecked me, but now I laugh because... what a joke.

Unfortunately, there are countless stories like this, and ones that are far more extreme. This song goes out to anyone who has felt undermined, controlled, or all around disrespected. I hope that it brings some hope and light to anyone who may need it and is a reminder of the beautiful strength that women have.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Channing K