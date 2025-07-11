Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'

(AWPR) On the heels of their show-stopping performance of Ozzy Osbourne's "Perry Mason" at his final show over the weekend, Halestorm today dropped "Rain Your Blood On Me," a heavy siren call starting with a thumping dirge beat and erupting into Arejay Hale's explosive drum fills, guitarist Joe Hottinger's lightning fast guitar riffs, and Lzzy Hale's astronomical vocal harmonies, all tethered to earth by Josh Smith's dark bass grooves.

"Rain Your Blood On Me" follows "Darkness Always Wins" and title track "Everest" as the third song revealed from the GRAMMY Award winning hard rock band's album out August 8 via Atlantic Records. "Darkness Always Wins" is steadily climbing the Active Rock chart, now entering the top 15.

"'Rain Your Blood On Me' is our ode to women," said Lzzy Hale, the sole female performer on the bill at "Back To The Beginning," Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell show where the band debuted the new song live. "The crawl, the climb, the clenching of fists, the screaming of sirens, the breaking of glass - this is our war cry. As a woman, surrounded by my allies, Arejay, Joe and Josh, we put everything we've fought for up until this moment into this opus. The music started with the stomping of feet at 3 in the morning, with a chant of 'Rain Your Blood On Me.' We weren't even sure what that title meant in the moment as we watched the sky crack through the eerie Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia. But we knew it was right. By 11:30 AM the poem I had written had seemed to form itself like a story waiting to be told.

"We may not win the war in our lifetime, but we can pass the torch to our daughters so that they may light the way."

Now back Stateside, Halestorm will kick off dates in support of Volbeat on July 17 in Denver running through August, and in September, they'll kick off the "(n)EVEREST" tour with special guests Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica.

Related Stories

Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert

Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video

Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour

News > Halestorm