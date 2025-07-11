Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'

(AWPR) On the heels of their show-stopping performance of Ozzy Osbourne's "Perry Mason" at his final show over the weekend, Halestorm today dropped "Rain Your Blood On Me," a heavy siren call starting with a thumping dirge beat and erupting into Arejay Hale's explosive drum fills, guitarist Joe Hottinger's lightning fast guitar riffs, and Lzzy Hale's astronomical vocal harmonies, all tethered to earth by Josh Smith's dark bass grooves.
"Rain Your Blood On Me" follows "Darkness Always Wins" and title track "Everest" as the third song revealed from the GRAMMY Award winning hard rock band's album out August 8 via Atlantic Records. "Darkness Always Wins" is steadily climbing the Active Rock chart, now entering the top 15.
"'Rain Your Blood On Me' is our ode to women," said Lzzy Hale, the sole female performer on the bill at "Back To The Beginning," Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell show where the band debuted the new song live. "The crawl, the climb, the clenching of fists, the screaming of sirens, the breaking of glass - this is our war cry. As a woman, surrounded by my allies, Arejay, Joe and Josh, we put everything we've fought for up until this moment into this opus. The music started with the stomping of feet at 3 in the morning, with a chant of 'Rain Your Blood On Me.' We weren't even sure what that title meant in the moment as we watched the sky crack through the eerie Spanish moss in Savannah, Georgia. But we knew it was right. By 11:30 AM the poem I had written had seemed to form itself like a story waiting to be told.
"We may not win the war in our lifetime, but we can pass the torch to our daughters so that they may light the way."
Now back Stateside, Halestorm will kick off dates in support of Volbeat on July 17 in Denver running through August, and in September, they'll kick off the "(n)EVEREST" tour with special guests Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica.
Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert
Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video
Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked
Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'
Beartooth Release 'I Was A... LIVE'
blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'
Primus Turns Red Rocks Into 'Brown Rocks' With Rare Album Tribute Set
Deftones Talk Private Music And More With Zane Lowe