Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video

(Republic) Kid Cudi releases "Grave," the second single off his forthcoming album, Free arriving August 22nd. Arriving alongside the new single is an official music video shot by award-winning director Samuel Bayer who has worked with and shot iconic videos for the likes of Nirvana, Blind Melon, The Rolling Stones, The Cranberries, and more.

Earlier this year, Cudi returned with "Neverland," the first single off 'Free' and premiered his short film of the same title, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival.

"Grave" and "Neverland" follows Kid Cudi's record breaking 2024 that saw "Day 'N' Nite (nightmare)" officially earn its RIAA Diamond Certification, marking his groundbreaking debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day as "the first 2000s hip-hop album to earn multiple RIAA Diamond singles." Last year, Cudi released his ninth studio album, INSANO and its epic Deluxe Version, NITRO MEGA. Hailed by Clash as "a lavish return," and logging his seventh Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 with INSANO.

Kid Cudi continues to elevate music, fashion, and film and television as an otherworldly sonic outlier without comparison and will continue to do so this year. Stay tuned for more from Kid Cudi.

