Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'

(EBM) Country music giants Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton deliver their first true duet collaboration with "A Song To Sing," reflecting the truth of giving one's soul to the music and heart to the one at home. Written together with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, the song available everywhere now is set to impact Country radio on Monday, July 14.

The sound is indelible, rising from an era that's shaped the last five decades of Country music. When Lambert and Stapleton emerge from the low-key shuffle, smoky Wurlitzer clouds and silken guitars, it's obvious that "A Song To Sing" is destined to join the list of most-beloved classic Country duets.

Trading lines before soaring together on the chorus, the longtime friends deliver a poignant message about finding peace and purpose in love - and in the music made along the way:

You are a part of me / Baby you're the heart of me / Together we can write a song to sing / And in that melody / Baby you're the harmony / That you just can't find anywhere

Lambert and Stapleton boast a combined 14 GRAMMY, 33 Country Music Association and 59 Academy of Country Music awards and have each influenced generations with their singular artistries and distinctive creative points of view. Produced by GRAMMY-winning Dave Cobb, "A Song To Sing" allows Lambert - who passed her ACM Entertainer of the Year title to Stapleton in 2023 - to witness the singular reality they share as they harken back to an era of music epitomized by Ronnie Milsap, Waylon Jennings and especially the classic Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duets.

Of the respected visionaries, Pollstar writes, "at a time when Country is so many things, Lambert and Stapleton seem both a true north and a hinge for the future...Musically robust, they want to make actual Country music with their roots firmly planted, but with the ability to create on their own terms. It's not fighting Music Row as much as fighting for greatness."

