The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'

(Columbia) The Chainsmokers are back with their new single "White Wine & Adderall" with Beau Nox-a bold and relentless track that kicks off a fresh chapter in their ever-evolving sound. Today's release is accompanied by a striking animated visualizer, giving fans a portal into what's to come.

"It took a whole day to get the main 3 lines of this song. We sat with the incredible Beau Nox scratching our heads and left the session ultimately thinking nothing would come from the tiny hook we had written," said Drew Taggart and Alex Pall about the process behind this song. "A couple days later Drew and I were talking about this UKG wave and I said I bet you can't make a version of this in that world. A few hours later it was hitting pretty hard. It wasn't a song that we immediately imagined releasing but after playing it in many of our shows and seeing the reaction it became clear to us it needed to come out. Last time I bet Drew he couldn't make a certain style of song, we ended up with Don't Let Me Down. After all these years, maybe this is how we work best."

White Wine & Adderall is one of the legendary pair's most hyped IDs with the track being previewed at shows globally to raucous crowds and viral acclaim. Its melancholy-laced lyrics clash with UKG-inspired production to create a new sound that is striking a chord with audiences worldwide. Featuring haunting vocals from the ascendant Dutch multi-instrumentalist Beau Nox, WW&A channels emotive tension into a dancefloor-ready anthem packed with propulsive energy and dance party downbeats.

