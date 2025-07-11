The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'

(Columbia) The Chainsmokers are back with their new single "White Wine & Adderall" with Beau Nox-a bold and relentless track that kicks off a fresh chapter in their ever-evolving sound. Today's release is accompanied by a striking animated visualizer, giving fans a portal into what's to come.
"It took a whole day to get the main 3 lines of this song. We sat with the incredible Beau Nox scratching our heads and left the session ultimately thinking nothing would come from the tiny hook we had written," said Drew Taggart and Alex Pall about the process behind this song. "A couple days later Drew and I were talking about this UKG wave and I said I bet you can't make a version of this in that world. A few hours later it was hitting pretty hard. It wasn't a song that we immediately imagined releasing but after playing it in many of our shows and seeing the reaction it became clear to us it needed to come out. Last time I bet Drew he couldn't make a certain style of song, we ended up with Don't Let Me Down. After all these years, maybe this is how we work best."
White Wine & Adderall is one of the legendary pair's most hyped IDs with the track being previewed at shows globally to raucous crowds and viral acclaim. Its melancholy-laced lyrics clash with UKG-inspired production to create a new sound that is striking a chord with audiences worldwide. Featuring haunting vocals from the ascendant Dutch multi-instrumentalist Beau Nox, WW&A channels emotive tension into a dancefloor-ready anthem packed with propulsive energy and dance party downbeats.
The Chainsmokers Reach For The Heavens With EDGE Performance
The Chainsmokers Announce Block Party at The Midway
The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage
The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Don't Lie' Song Remix Bundle
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'
Beartooth Release 'I Was A... LIVE'
blink-182's Mark Hoppus Fuels Goldfinger's New Song 'Freaking Out A Bit'
Primus Turns Red Rocks Into 'Brown Rocks' With Rare Album Tribute Set
Deftones Talk Private Music And More With Zane Lowe