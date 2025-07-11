Watch Darren Kiely's Brand New 'Married On My Phone' Video

(SMN) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely just released a brand new track entitled "Married On My Phone" along with an official music video for the song.
The track puts a modern twist on the concept of struggling to move on from a past relationship, with the narrator reflecting on the gut-wrenching feeling of stumbling upon photos of his ex on her wedding day. Kiely penned the relatable track with Joe Fox, Brad Rempel, and Femke Weidema.
The captivating video shows Kiely in several shots, ranging from a lush but melancholy setting in the woods to the pouring down rain, with the variety of scenes representing the many emotions explored in the song.
Kiely has also been busy on the road this summer, headlining shows and performing at festivals worldwide, including stops in Ireland, Switzerland, and more. He will tour throughout the US this fall, starting in September.
