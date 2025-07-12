Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'

(EM) Calling all internet experts, comment section philosophers, and breakdown connoisseurs: metalcore titans, Attack Attack!, have just released your new national anthem. Their latest single, "i complain on r/metalcore", is taken from their long-awaited record, "Attack Attack! II", out on August 8th via Oxide Records. This upcoming record marks the band's first full-length release since 2012.

Attack Attack! have never been ones to play it safe, charging forward with a mischievous sense of humor and a sound that's always in full throttle. Now, Attack Attack! are here to celebrate the fine art of online complaining with "i complain on r/metalcore", yet another high-energy, tongue-in-cheek banger that was designed for anyone who's ever posted a 12-paragraph essay about why the old stuff was better.

If you're reaching for your keyboard to draft up your thinkpiece, Attack Attack! would like to preemptively respond: "don't @ us."

In celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", the band will be embarking on the ONE HIT WONDER Tour, where they'll be bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the US.

