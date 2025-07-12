Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'

(EM) Calling all internet experts, comment section philosophers, and breakdown connoisseurs: metalcore titans, Attack Attack!, have just released your new national anthem. Their latest single, "i complain on r/metalcore", is taken from their long-awaited record, "Attack Attack! II", out on August 8th via Oxide Records. This upcoming record marks the band's first full-length release since 2012.
Attack Attack! have never been ones to play it safe, charging forward with a mischievous sense of humor and a sound that's always in full throttle. Now, Attack Attack! are here to celebrate the fine art of online complaining with "i complain on r/metalcore", yet another high-energy, tongue-in-cheek banger that was designed for anyone who's ever posted a 12-paragraph essay about why the old stuff was better.
If you're reaching for your keyboard to draft up your thinkpiece, Attack Attack! would like to preemptively respond: "don't @ us."
In celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", the band will be embarking on the ONE HIT WONDER Tour, where they'll be bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the US.
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack
Attack Attack! Plot One Hit Wonder Tour
Attack Attack! Announce First New Album since 2012
Watch Heart Attack Man 'Joyride The Pale Horse' Video
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph- more
Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team up For F1 Score- >$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video- The Chainsmokers- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years
Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'
Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video
Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'