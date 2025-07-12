Cannons Release 'Shadows (Midnight Edition)'

(Columbia) This summer marks six years since Cannons released their dreamy debut Shadows the record that introduced audiences to their lush, hypnotic blend of indie pop, retro soul, and late-night synths. Featuring their breakout hit "Fire for You," which went #1 at Alternative radio, is certified Platinum, and has amassed over 480 million global streams. The track has also garnered over 1.5 million uses on TikTok, underscoring its lasting cultural impact. Shadows became a defining moment for the band, further propelled by its sync in the Netflix hit "Never Have I Ever".
To celebrate, Cannons released Shadows (Midnight Edition) on July 11 via Columbia Records a digital-only release revisiting fan favorites with three brand-new reworks made for moonlit drives and after-hours dance floors. These new versions put a fresh spin on standouts like "Fire for You" and "Talk Talk," highlighting the band's love of transforming vintage sounds into something timeless.
Michelle Joy shares: "Shadows (Midnight Edition) is a love letter to those who create in the quiet, trusting something beautiful will grow in the dark. We didn't know what Shadows would become when we first released it in 2019, only that we needed to make it. Six years later, we're honoring what it gave us and others - how the parts of ourselves we kept tucked away helped people feel seen. This album was written between day jobs and recorded late at night when doubt and desire lived side by side. The Midnight Edition goes back to that space, honoring the sleepless nights and hidden truths until music gave them somewhere to live. We reimagined "Fire for You" with a stripped-down string arrangement, softer and more cinematic, and made two remixes - one darker, one lighter - like different reflections of the same story.*"
In addition, Shadows will be available for the first time ever on vinyl, featuring the original album track list pressed on ethereal pink vinyl, including "Fire For You. Available here.
Tracklist:
Baby
Fire for You
Talk Talk
Love Chained
Bright Lights
Shadows
Love on the Ground
Fire for You (Midnight Version)
Shadows (Dark Wave Mix)
Talk Talk (Dub Mix)
