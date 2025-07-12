Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup

(BHM) The Horseshoe Music Festival, in conjunction with the Launch Pad Foundation 501c3, proudly announces the all-star lineup for their 3rd Annual Festival, now taking place at the Teton County Fairgrounds in Jackson, WY.
Created by musician Duane Betts and his wife, designer Lisa Hadley Betts, you are invited to explore this unique festival experience that celebrates art in music, fashion, culinary & wellness on September 12 & 13th.
᳀ Musically the festival continues with theme nights hosted by Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel and featuring the Horseshoe Family Band. Friday night will be 'Skulls & Peaches' night, a tribute to the catalogs of the Grateful Dead & The Allman Brothers Band. Saturday night will feature the return of the 'Soul of the South' theme. A night of music that will range from Otis Redding to The Marshall Tucker Band. Fans can expect great musical openers, a few local acts as well as some surprises!
᳀ THE HORSESHOE FAMILY BAND:
Alex Orbison (Allman Betts Band)
Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars)
Erika Orbison (Nikki Lane)
Frank Hannon (Tesla)
Jackie Greene (The Black Crowes, Phil Lesh & Friends)
Jeffery Arevalo (Goose)
Johnny Kimock (Oteil & Friends, Mike Gordon, Crosby Collective, Steve Kimock)
Johnny Stachela (Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Allman Betts Band)
Jorgen Carlsson (Gov't Mule)
Lamar Williams Jr. (Trouble No More, The New Mastersounds)
Mattie Schell (Country Crooner, Allman Betts Band)
Mikela Davis (Rugged Alt-Country)
Nicki Bluhm (Bob Weir, Phil Lesh & Friends)
Pedro Arevalo (Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Dickey Betts Band)
Steve Kimock (Zero, Ratdog, Bruce Hornsby, Oteil & Friends)
