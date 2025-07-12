Empire Of The Sun Bring Immersive Ask That God Tour Back To North America

(ICLG) Empire of the Sun is bringing its otherworldly Ask That God Tour experience back to North America. Following a sold-out spring stateside run, the electronic pop giants kick off the new fall 2025 leg on September 23 in Salt Lake City, sweeping through iconic amphitheaters and venues across the U.S., as well as playing both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.
Empire of the Sun are currently celebrating the long-awaited release of their critically acclaimed fourth album, Ask That God, a kaleidoscopic dive into the duo's sonically and spiritually limitless world that only keeps expanding. In January, they unveiled a digital deluxe edition, released via EMI AUS / Capitol Records, that came with two never-before-heard tracks: glistening synth-pop dream "Dark Secrets" and "Somebody's Son" featuring Lindsey Buckingham. Billboard named the latter a best new dance track and wrote, "The song gives off Christine McVie vibes at their airy brightest, with the song essentially functioning as a hymn to California."
The EU/UK leg of the Ask That God Tour begins July 23 in Lisbon, Portugal, and includes festival stops along the way. Empire of the Sun have already proven that they transcend borders, having amassed over 8 billion streams and sold more than 5.5 million albums worldwide. With timeless songwriting and a palpable openness powering Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore's creative vision, it's no surprise that Empyrean classic "We Are The People" is back on global charts 17 years after its initial release.
July 23 - Sagres Campo Pequeno - Lisbon, Portugal
July 24 - Noches del Botánico - Madrid, Spain
July 26 - Low Festival - Benidorm, Spain
July 27 - Poble Espanyol - Barcelona, Spain
July 29 - Kozel Carroponte - Milan, Italy
July 31 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands
August 2 - On the Thames (Old Royal Naval College) - London, UK
August 4 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
August 5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
August 6 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary
August 8 - Grape Festival - Piestany, Slovakia
August 10 - Summer Well Festival - Buftea, Romania
August 13 - Krizanke - Ljubljana, Slovenia
August 14 - Areál 7 - Prague, Czech Republic
August 15 - Bittersweet Festival - Poznan, Poland
August 17 - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
August 19 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium
August 20 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium
August 22 - Rock En Seine - Paris, France
August 23 - Zurich Open Air - Zurich, Switzerland
August 27 - Black Sea Arena - Shekvetili, Georgia
August 30 - Bonus Parkorman - Istanbul, Turkey
September 23 - Granary Live - Salt Lake City, UT
September 25 - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV
September 27 - CRSSD Festival - San Deigo, CA
September 28 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
October 1 - Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO
October 3 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX (W1)
October 4 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK
October 6 - Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts - New Orleans, LA
October 8 - Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN
October 10 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX (W2)
