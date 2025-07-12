Ethan Regan Previews 'Honey Honey Honey' EP With 'Cartilage' Single

(Columbia) Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Ethan Regan has released his emotional new single "cartilage", today via Columbia. Following the reflective tone of his previous release, "decay," "cartilage" continues Ethan's exploration of loss, healing, and self-discovery, with dreamy textures and an aching vocal delivery that invites his fans into a world of reflection and emotional honesty. The track will be featured on the upcoming 6 track EP 'honey honey honey' out August 1st.
A deeply introspective track, "cartilage" explores the emotions throughout heartbreak and the slow unraveling of identity in its aftermath. Ethan captures the devastation of letting go with unflinching vulnerability, weaving his signature rustic harmonies and production into a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and deeply personal.
This August, Ethan will join Sam Barber on select North American tour dates before launching his own headline run, "i almost graduated", with support from The Man The Myth The Meatslab and Palmyra. The tour kicks off in September with key stops in Nashville (9/20 - The Basement East), New York (10/7 - The Bowery Ballroom), and Los Angeles (11/8 - The Troubadour).
honey honey honey tracklist
dirty
spaceman
decay
get by
cartilage
heat
