Foxy Shazam Enters The DC Universe In New Superman Film

(ngagency) Cincinnati-based rock-and-roll imagineers Foxy Shazam have officially entered the DC Universe, joining forces with Lou Lou Safran to form The Mighty Crabjoys in the critically acclaimed new Superman film from director James Gunn.
The Mighty Crabjoys are legends within the Metropolis music scene-and one of Clark Kent's favorite bands-brought to life in Gunn's highly anticipated introduction to Superman and the future of the DC Universe.
Eric Nally on The Mighty Crabjoys: "Having the opportunity to work with James Gunn and Lou Lou creatively on music was really special and very complimentary. The whole notion of The Mighty Crabjoys and blurring the lines of how a band can exist is really exciting."
Fans can now hear "The Mighty Crabjoys Theme" on the official Superman soundtrack here or below:
