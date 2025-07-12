George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser

(EBM) In the wake of the catastrophic flooding that has impacted so many lives across Texas' Hill Country, it is impossible to watch the news without feeling the heartbreak of this disaster. Entire communities have been devastated, and families are mourning the loss of their children and loved ones.

In response, Texan George Strait alongside businessman and Vaqueros del Mar partner of 15-years, Tom Cusick, are organizing a special benefit dinner and concert in Boerne, Texas, "Strait To The Heart," at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena.

"The destruction and loss in our community from the recent flood is hard to wrap your head around," shares Strait. "Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives.

Special thanks to our friends and fellow troubadours-William Beckman, Ray Benson, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Kyle Park, Hudson Westbrook and members of my Ace in the Hole Band-for joining me on stage to lend their talent and their hearts to this mission."

Cusick adds, "The road ahead will be a long one, however the immediate need is so great that we didn't want to wait. Together, we can show our neighbors that when hardship strikes, Texas and our Country stand strong, and we stand together."

Due to the intimate setting, the event is limited to 1,000 guests. Tickets and tables are available for purchase (price points vary and begin at $1,000). Complimentary tickets will be provided to local area first-responders. Donations will be made to 501c3 Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund and distributed directly to affected families as well as established Hill Country funds.

If you're interested in purchasing a table or tickets to Vaqueros del Mar's "Strait To The Heart" Intimate Donor Dinner & Concert on Sunday, July 27, or simply would like to make a contribution to Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund, please email [email protected].

