Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video

(2b) Nothing Lasts Forever," the stirring new single from GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, premieres today via Warner Records alongside an accompanying video.

Written by John Rzeznik and produced by Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Santana, Noah Kahan) and Grant Michaels (Weezer, Billy Idol, Jewel), the reflective, groove-heavy track blends warm synth textures with emotive vocals, capturing a sense of fleeting nostalgia.

Directed by Kat White and shot in Los Angeles, the enhancing music video explores the fleeting nature of our lives through the intimate microcosm of passing strangers, epitomising the realization that nothing lasts forever.

"It always feels good to share new music, and 'Nothing Lasts Forever' came from a place of accepting change and letting go," says Rzeznik. The song is a reminder that everything moves, everything shifts, and that's part of life. We're also grateful to put this out ahead of our Summer Anthem Tour so fans can experience it with us live."

