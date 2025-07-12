Homixide Gang Sample Smashing Pumpkins Classic For '5G'

(ICLG) Today marks the release of "5G," the explosive new single from Opium's dynamic rap duo, Homixide Gang. Powered by a blazing sample of Smashing Pumpkins' 1993 classic "Cherub Rock," the track builds with searing guitars, escalating tension, and a heavy drop as Homixide Meechie and Homixide Beno! Trade their signature share bars with unrelenting intensity.
Accompanying the track is a striking visual inspired by David Fincher's cult classic film Fight Club (1999), mirroring the anarchic energy and chaos that runs through the track.
Alongside the track, earlier this week, they unveiled the official cover for their highly anticipated new album, Homixide Lifestyle 2. The follow-up to their 2022 debut mixtape, Homixide Lifestyle 2 sees Meechie and Beno! return to the chaotic, menacing rage-rap sound that first put them on the map, only now, they're sharper, louder, and more locked in than ever. They've been teasing the project for months, previewing unreleased tracks during a wild set at Rolling Loud California and most recently at Summer Smash Festival in Chicago. Rumors of features, including collaborations with other Opium signees, have only heightened anticipation.
In a full-circle moment, the duo recreated their original cover three years later, once again shot by renowned photographer Gunner Stahl (Playboi Carti, Metro Boomin, Rae Sremmurd), who also captured the first Homixide Lifestyle artwork. This next chapter signals sonic development with the duo drawing from southern hip-hop influences while continuing to push the boundaries of rage rap.
Earlier this year they shared their long-awaited track, "Free Agents." They first unveiled the music video on YouTube late last year, and it has since racked nearly 1 million views. Directed by YungTacc the video offers a laid back, behind-the-scenes look at the raw, authentic world of Homixide Gang, capturing them on the road alongside friends and labelmates.
Homixide Gang Reveal 'Hi-Voltage' Video
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek
Oasis Stream 'Slide Away' From Opening Night Of Live 25 Tour
Stream Sun Room's Brand New 'Ritual Of Chaos' EP
Singled Out: Sean Griffin (The Ruffians)'s People Are Mad
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'