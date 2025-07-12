Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'

(PPR) British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with a new take on a fan favorite today, releasing "Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)" - a raw, rootsy reinterpretation of the song that originally opened her acclaimed Black & Gold album and a rare glimpse of her on acoustic guitar, out now via Journeyman Records.

Driven by a minor-key progression and slow-burning groove, the original version of "Hold Of My Heart" set the tone for the album's emotional honesty and musical range. Now, with the acoustic version, Joanne lets the song breathe in its purest form - showcasing the lyrics and melody as they were first written.

"I thought it would be interesting for fans to hear the songs the way they started - stripped back and personal," Joanne shares. "This version of 'Hold Of My Heart' captures the spirit it had when it was just me and a guitar figuring out what I wanted to say."

The track's confessional lyrics and vulnerable tone - "Every fire gets its start from a little old spark / And right now you got a good old hold of my heart" - resonate even more deeply in this acoustic arrangement, highlighting Joanne's growth as both a songwriter and storyteller.

The release of "Hold Of My Heart (Acoustic)" builds on the momentum of Black & Gold, which marked Joanne's most expansive and personal album to date. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), the record blends blues, soul, and cinematic pop with standout singles like the breezy "Summer Love," the emotionally charged "Look What I've Become," the high-octane "Hell Of A Good Time," and the introspective "Grayer Shade Of Blue" and "I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down."

Following a sold-out U.S. spring tour, Joanne is gearing up for a packed summer of headline shows and festival appearances across North America and Europe, including performances. She'll return to the U.S. this fall for a coast-to-coast headline tour before heading back to Europe in early 2026 for a newly announced run of shows.

