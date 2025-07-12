Juice WRLD Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition) Release Marked With 'The Way' Video

(ICLG) Juice WRLD fans over the world are being treated to Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition), an expanded reissue of the late, great artist's chart-busting third album - a set that found him going deeper lyrically and broader musically.

Out now via Grade A Productions & Interscope Records, the 26-song deluxe LP comes with previously unreleased cuts including "The Way" with XXXTENTACION and "All Life Long".

Uniting two groundbreaking artists we lost before their time, "The Way" feels like a serene transmission from another dimension. X leads, singing softly over acoustic guitar: "Do you know the way? / Time and time, again / I am lost, my friend / Getting better, I'm getting better." Juice reaches out from across the ether as the song subtly expands: "Lost my mind, trapped in me / I don't know what's happening / I've been space-traveling / Tryna find some inner peace, inner peace."

Directed by longtime Juice photographer Steve Cannon and animated by frequent collaborator KDC Visions, the video for "The Way" takes place in the cosmos. Unbound by gravity, X exits Earth to meditate near the Sun. He soon realizes he's not alone, and he and Juice explore their new boundless existence, help each other find peace and safety.

Legends Never Die (5 Year Anniversary Edition) also includes the long-anticipated "All Life Long" produced by Take a Daytrip and Dot da Genius. The nostalgic, synth-soaked tribute to the recklessness of youth adds to a tracklist that includes appearances from The Weeknd, Halsey, The Kid LAROI, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Marshmello. When it dropped in 2020, Legends Never Die not only topped the Billboard 200 albums chart, but also simultaneously landed five songs in the Hot 100's top 10 - a feat matched only by Drake and the Beatles.

Legends Never Die was praised as a posthumous set that feels like a major artistic statement - it's resonated with his devoted fans, too, with two songs going RIAA-certified 4x Platinum ("Come & Go," "Wishing Well"), one at 3x Platinum ("Righteous"), two reaching 2x Platinum ("Hate the Other Side," "Smile"), and seven more hitting Platinum.

It's been a momentous run of late. Last November brought the highly anticipated final Juice WRLD album, The Party Never Ends, a fitting celebration of a once-in-a-generation creative force with features from Eminem, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and The Kid LAROI, and production from Nick Mira, and Cashmere Cat - among many other collaborators. It includes the standout cuts "AGATS2 (Insecure) with Nicki Minaj" and "Empty Out Your Pockets." The album arrived just in time for Juice WRLD Day 2024, the annual Chicago event's fourth and final installment, which included performances from the likes of Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Trippie Redd, Cordae, G Herbo, Hotboii, Nardo Wick, and STAR BANDZ, among others.

In April 2020, Juice's mother Carmela Wallace announced the Live Free 999 Fund, which receives support from individual donors in addition to Grade A and Interscope. Live Free 999 honors the legacy of Jarad Higgins, aka Juice, by supporting young people in their battles, and doing so with love, joy, and emotional honesty. Live Free 999 encourages anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to get help. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line for free crisis counseling.

