Lanie Gardner Recruits Fleetwood Mac Legend For 'High Divin'

(BBR) Named by the Recording Academy as a "2025 Artist to Watch," Lanie Gardner has officially announced her highly anticipated sophomore album Faded Polaroids, set for release on September 5 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Alongside the announcement, the North Carolina native has released the album's powerful lead song, "High Divin,'" featuring legendary Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood on the drums.
A full-circle moment for the 25-year-old artist - whose breakout came from a viral cover of "Dreams" (now at over 100M views) - "High Divin'" is an atmospheric anthem with a heart of self-reflection. Wrapped in shimmering guitars and soaring vocals, it captures the emotional leap of the journey of self-sabotage, while honoring the path that led her there.
"It's one of the most important songs on the album for me," Gardner shares. "I was going through a pretty rough patch and needed to give myself a little tough love."
Produced by Oscar Charles, Jonathan Singleton, Chris Ganoudis and Don Miggs, Faded Polaroids expands on the raw honesty of Gardner's 2024 debut A Songwriter's Diary, offering a sonic scrapbook of self-discovery, family roots, romantic twists, and personal healing. Across 18 tracks, Gardner blends country storytelling with indie-rock grit, small-town pop, and boundary-free emotion - a genre-bending vision uniquely.
"I created the idea of Faded Polaroids using actual polaroids. Some brand new, others nicotine-stained, withered, torn and worn from being passed down through the years," says Gardner. "It felt like zooming out on my whole life and finally seeing the bigger picture. These snapshots - these songs - are the most beautiful parts of me. They tell the story of where I come from, who I come from, what I've learned and who I'm becoming. I hope these songs encourage people to take the time to make their own version of that too. I think it's important that we all do."
Born and raised in the tiny Appalachian mountain town of Burnsville, NC, Gardner grew up in a family of natural musicians, learning to sing from her mother and guitar from her father. A loner-turned-artist with a gift for turning diary entries into cathartic anthems, she eventually left home for Nashville, chasing the Grand Ole Opry dream of her late grandfather - a dream that comes full circle with her Opry debut on August 6. Get tickets here.
Following her recent Polaroids EP and breakout debut album - which earned her a "2025 Artist to Watch" nod from both the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music - Faded Polaroids finds Gardner stepping fully into her sound. From the soul-cleansing "Takin' The Slow Ride" and smoldering "Concrete Cowboy," to the rootsy, nostalgic title track and breezy "Love You Like Appalachia," the album captures a rising star in her magic hour - honest, unfiltered, and unforgettable.
Lanie Gardner Rocks CMA Fest As Polaroids Arrives
Darius and Friends Raises Over $815K for St. Jude
Lanie Gardner Shares New Single 'Concrete Cowboy'
Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek
Oasis Stream 'Slide Away' From Opening Night Of Live 25 Tour
Stream Sun Room's Brand New 'Ritual Of Chaos' EP
Singled Out: Sean Griffin (The Ruffians)'s People Are Mad
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'