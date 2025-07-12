Sam Williams Delivers 'Act II: COUNTRYSTAR'

(2b) Rising country musician Sam Williams has released the second installation of his three-act trilogy, Act II: COUNTRYSTAR. The vibrant and daring seven-song project underscores Williams' versatile songwriting skills, blending raw storytelling with hip-hop and pop influences.

Act II: COUNTRYSTAR is highlighted by the spry country-pop crossover hit-in-waiting, "HONKYTONKIN'." Penned by Sam, Andrew DeRoberts (Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels, Khalid), Amy Stroup (Danger Twins), and Sam's legendary grandad Hank Williams, "HONKYTONKIN'" opens with his most direct tribute to his bloodline, utilizing 10 seconds of his grandad's 1948 hit "Honky Tonkin'," a rerecording of which was also a smash for his father in 1982. In many ways, it's a testament to how far Williams has come and how much more comfortable and secure he feels not only in his own skin, but with his own dynamic talent.

Of Act II and his legacy, Sam reflects, "You come to find out being yourself is your superpower. I surely put fear and pain in my music and Act II is the climax of the chaos of finding yourself. I put so much more of the joyful and dreaming side of me into it and explored my confidence sonically. I realize in the music that all that sets me apart- being gay, my famous heritage, tragedy - makes me the one and only me."

Featuring previously released tracks "Lose You Too," "No Problem," and title track "COUNTRYSTAR," Act II showcases Sam's fearless creativity and boundary-pushing sound. To bring this new sound to life, Sam collaborated with producers Nick Bailey (Lana Del Rey, Quavo, Blake Shelton), Yung Lan (Morgan Wallen, Lil Uzi Vert), Andrew DeRoberts (Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, John Legend), Paul Maok (Dolly Parton, Heart, Gwen Stefani), Nathan Sexton (Morgan Wade, Brooks & Dunn, Casting Crowns), and Ben Roberts (Carter Faith, Carolina Story, Kameron Marlowe).

Off the heels of Nashville's CMA Fest last month, Sam is set to perform at the Mount Horeb Country Music Faire in Wisconsin on July 26th.

