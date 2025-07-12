Stream Sun Room's Brand New 'Ritual Of Chaos' EP

(fcc) SoCal's emerging indie rock trio Sun Room crashes into the spotlight with the release of their 6-track EP RITUAL OF CHAOS that finds the band fully leaning into their perfectly unpolished, subgenre-blending sound. Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Allah-Las, The Avalanches, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard), longtime collaborator Jonny Bell (The Gun Club, Chicano Batman) and David Greenbaum (Beck, Gorillaz, Paul McCartney), RITUAL OF CHAOS elevates Sun Room's garage-meets-surf rock sonics while staying true to their carefree, DIY roots.

Of recording the EP, frontman Luke Asgian shared: "RITUAL OF CHAOS was mostly recorded live in the room with each other, just like how we play it when jamming in the garage and at our shows. In the process of making this EP, I really noticed that's what is missing in music these days - the little mistakes that you get when a band tracks all together and the cohesive chaos that is a live rock and roll band playing together."

Sun Room sets the pace from the jump as the EP opens with the rowdy, no-holds-barred rager, "JACKKNIFE," followed by the gritty, guitar-driven "SHE'LL MOVE TO LONDON" - capturing the band's distinct ability to walk the line between laidback and recklessly rowdy. Sun Room's impressive range is on display with this EP like never before as RITUAL OF CHAOS also features the band's first-ever acoustic track, "OSLO, PARIS, LA," and though stripped down acoustically, the infectious energy of the young rock and roll band still shines through.

The EP pulls its title from the desire-driven fourth track about recklessly chasing love, "ON FIRE," where frontman Luke Asgian sings "Ritual of chaos every single night through the city just to see those eyes." From there, The EP flows into the drum and riff-heavy "DON'T CAUSE A RIOT" before closing out with "THE NIGHT'S NOT OVER," a subtle reminder there's much more to come for the adrenaline-filled rock newcomers.

Bassist Max Pinamonti shared, "This new EP is our favorite project yet. We made sure not to get caught up feeling like we had to stay in one genre or trying to make the next internet hit. Instead, we just focused on raw, loud, rock and roll. We tracked live as a band as many times as it took to get the best take. I think you can feel that these songs were written by a band AND played by a band. No fancy production, just good ol' fashioned drums, guitar, bass, and vocals. With previous projects compared to this one, it might seem like our sound is changing, but we're just writing songs unapologetically, instead of trying to fit into a niche. I think by doing this, we're writing better songs overall and not limiting ourselves as a band. We've been working non-stop on new music, writing and recording. Squeezing in as many days as we can before we hit the road again this summer and fall."

Kicking off September 26 in Houston, Sun Room's 24-date headline THE JACKKNIFE TOUR will bring their praised, high energy shows to cities across the United States and Canada including Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Charleston, Jacksonville, Atlanta and more before concluding November 8 in Nashville.

In addition to playing new tracks from RITUAL OF CHAOS and previous fan favorites like "Sol Del Sur" (which has amassed more than 30 million streams and counting) and "Fun" (10+ million streams) on their upcoming Fall headline tour, the indie rock trio will also hit the road in August supporting flipturn.

Already veterans of the road, the band has impressively played hundreds of shows in more than 24 countries between their U.S. headlining runs that saw 28,000 tickets sold, Australian headline tour, festival performances, and supporting slots with the likes of Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction), Inhaler and Dayglow.

SUN ROOM - THE JACKKNIFE TOUR

*Supporting flipturn

8/6/2025 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma*

8/7/2025 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall*

8/11/2025 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

8/14/2025 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24*

8/15/2025 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

8/16/2025 - Pomona, CA Fox - Pomona*

8/17/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

9/26/2025 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

9/27/2025 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

9/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

9/30/2025 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10/1/2025 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10/2/2025 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

10/4/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The CommonWealth Room

10/17/2025 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar And Hall

10/18/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

10/20/2025 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

10/23/2025 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/24/2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/25/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

10/26/2025 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

10/28/2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/29/2025 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

10/31/2025 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11/1/2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

11/2/2025 - Orlando, FL - The Social

11/4/2025 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

11/5/2025 - Gainesville, FL - The Wooly

11/7/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/8/2025 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

