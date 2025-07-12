The Voice Finalist Ian Flanigan Announces 'Earth and Airwaves'

(2911) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan is excited to announce his latest project, Earth and Airwaves, a deeply personal new age ambient project inspired by his first year of fatherhood to twin daughters, will be released Friday, July 25th.
During countless late nights, Flanigan found that the gentle strum of his guitar had a calming effect on his newborns, helping to soothe them to sleep. Moved by those quiet, intimate moments, he created, recorded, and produced Earth and Airwaves, an instrumental EP that blends natural field recordings with peaceful, melodic compositions, without the use of any AI.
Designed as a sonic sanctuary for meditation, relaxation, and mindful reflection, the first track, "So Long," available today, invites listeners to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with the rhythms of the world around them.
"A year ago, I became a father to two beautiful twin girls, and music has been part of their lives since day one," shares Flanigan. "We'd play with keyboards, synths, singing bowls, and whatever instruments were around the house. Over time, I started creating ambient meditation tracks for them to fall asleep to and unwind. I decided to gather these sounds into a project called Earth and Airwaves-a blend of nature recordings and organic ambient music. I hope these songs bring calm to your days, just as they have to ours."
