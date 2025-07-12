Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team Up For F1 Score

(BPM) Prolific guitarist and genre-defying innovator Tim Henson, best known for pushing the boundaries of instrumental music with his band Polyphia, has teamed up with the legendary Hans Zimmer to collaborate on the original score for the highly anticipated F1 film, starring Brad Pitt, which premiered June 27.
In an exclusive new interview with Rolling Stone, Henson dives deep into the process of scoring his first major motion picture alongside Zimmer laying over 40 minutes of guitar on the soundtrack and helping to shape one of the most high-octane, cinematic scores of the year.
A standalone digital album of the F1 original score featuring unique artwork and Henson's guitar-forward contributions is now available, with physical pre-orders available here.
This collaboration marks a bold crossover between two creative titans: Zimmer's sweeping cinematic brilliance and Henson's fearless guitar experimentation. The project showcases not just a film score, but a cultural moment that redefines what a modern guitarist can be.
The score's opening track, "F1," is already making waves: 2.3 million streams in its first week and over 2,000 TikTok creations, with engagement continuing to surge.
The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension North American Arena Tour Announced
Hans Zimmer Live North American Shows Added
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
Paul McCartney Launching First North American Tour Since 2022- Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing First New Music In Over Two Decades- more
Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bad As The Rest'- Kenny Chesney- more
The Chainsmokers Streaming 'White Wine & Adderall'- Macy Gray Covers Alicia Keys' 'No One'- Stream Kid Cudi's New 'Grave' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek
Oasis Stream 'Slide Away' From Opening Night Of Live 25 Tour
Stream Sun Room's Brand New 'Ritual Of Chaos' EP
Singled Out: Sean Griffin (The Ruffians)'s People Are Mad
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'
Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'
All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video
Minus the Bear Stream Early Demo Version Of 'The Pig War'