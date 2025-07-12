Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team Up For F1 Score

(BPM) Prolific guitarist and genre-defying innovator Tim Henson, best known for pushing the boundaries of instrumental music with his band Polyphia, has teamed up with the legendary Hans Zimmer to collaborate on the original score for the highly anticipated F1 film, starring Brad Pitt, which premiered June 27.

In an exclusive new interview with Rolling Stone, Henson dives deep into the process of scoring his first major motion picture alongside Zimmer laying over 40 minutes of guitar on the soundtrack and helping to shape one of the most high-octane, cinematic scores of the year.

A standalone digital album of the F1 original score featuring unique artwork and Henson's guitar-forward contributions is now available, with physical pre-orders available here.

This collaboration marks a bold crossover between two creative titans: Zimmer's sweeping cinematic brilliance and Henson's fearless guitar experimentation. The project showcases not just a film score, but a cultural moment that redefines what a modern guitarist can be.

The score's opening track, "F1," is already making waves: 2.3 million streams in its first week and over 2,000 TikTok creations, with engagement continuing to surge.

