Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes

(BHM) Tyson Ritter of the All-American Rejects joins Vevo on-camera for a new episode of Footnotes celebrating the band's smash hit "Dirty Little Secret." The Footnotes is in celebration of the the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, Move Along. The innovative music video helped the then unknown website PostSecret.com gain national attention and helped turn the track into the band's first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
In the episode, Tyson takes fans behind the scenes and shares how director Marcos Siega discovered the anonymous postcard site PostSecret.com and built the video concept around real confessions, turning them into giant 4x8-foot visuals behind the band. Masked figures held up secrets, creating a confessional vibe that blurred the line between art and vulnerability.
Tyson talks about how the song struggled at radio, taking 46 weeks to break into the Top 20. But with label head Jimmy Iovine's support and the video's emotional impact, eventually being featured on The Today Show, the track finally broke through nationally.
Lastly, Ritter shares some crazy moments on set, like slipping on the super wet floor and getting an accidental perm from all the humidity. The song ending up meaning much more than just a hit, it became a safe space anthem for fans, many who say it helped them come out or feel understood. The episode shows the risks they took and why the song still means so much two decades later.
