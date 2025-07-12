$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video

(BHM) $UICIDEBOY$ and Bones have released a dark and gripping visual for their collaboration "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death." The track appears on $uicideboy$ upcoming fifth studio album Thy Kingdom Come, arriving August 1st.

The haunting, emotionally charged single blends hard-hitting raps with eerie lo-fi melodies, brought to life through darkly cinematic visuals that deepens the song's raw intensity. Fans have been craving this collaboration since they first teamed up on 2014's acclaimed record "Maple $yrup."

Both $UICIDEBOY$ and BONES will hit the road together on the upcoming annual Grey Day Tour, a massic 44-date arena and amphitheater run kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL. Tour openers include rising New York rapper Joeyy and G59 mainstays Night Lovell, Germ, and Chetta. For the second year in a row, the tour will partner with mental health nonprofit PLUS1.

Thy Kingdom Come follows $uicideboy$ 2024 project New World Depression, which debuted at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Independent Albums chart and Top 5 of the Billboard 200. The album gained 60 million streams on Spotify in its first week and debuted #13 on the Global Spotify Chart with four tracks landing on the Billboard Hot 100. Thy Kingdom Come will also mark the first time the group is featuring guest features on an official studio album.

