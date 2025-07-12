Watch William Lee Golden and The Goldens' 'Elvira' Video

(2911) Country and Gospel Music Hall of Famer, Grand Ole Opry member, and Oak Ridge Boy William Lee Golden, together with his family band The Goldens, proudly unveils their heartfelt new music video for "Elvira," a standout track from their Golden Classics collection.

Adding a deeply personal touch, the video features William Lee's grandson, Elijah Golden, taking the lead on vocals, capturing a powerful generational connection through music. Directed by Jeff Panzer, the video includes appearances by cherished family members Elizabeth, Chris, and Elijah Golden, Aaron McCune, and the late Rusty Golden, whose presence in the video serves as a moving tribute, coming one year after his passing.

"When we decided to record our version of "Elvira," it was one that I knew would sound the best with my grandson, Elijah, on lead vocals," shares William Lee. "Elijah grew up to this song and always loved it. We wanted to feature him in the video as well, and it was tough as he's been away to college at Brown University. We loved the end result and felt it was appropriate to honor my son Rusty Golden and Joe Bonsall, who both passed away within a week of each other one year ago. I love and miss them both very much."

William Lee Golden and The Goldens, were recently inducted into the 28th Annual North American Country Music Association International (NACMAI) along with fellow honorees Billy Dean, Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah), and Mark Wills. In front of a roaring audience and a venue full of support, William Lee, his son Chris, and his granddaughter Elizabeth Golden took the stage, performing several songs from their three-album collection, Golden Classics, before their official induction. The group has also released several other videos, including "Southern Accents," "Stand By Me," "If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again," "Bobbie Sue," "Old Country Church," "The Long And Winding Road,""I Saw The Light," and "Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On."

