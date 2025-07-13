1Ski OG Streams New Single 'Bounce'

(Epic) Fresh off a wave of back-to-back releases, Jamaican dancehall star 1Ski OG keeps the heat coming with his latest single, "Bounce," out today via Against Da Grain/Epic Records. A high-energy, feel-good anthem made for summer streets and dance floors alike, the track arrives with an accompanying visual to match its explosive vibe.

Following the introspective grit of "Stay To Mi Self" and the dual release of "Double Life" and "Feel Like," "Bounce" flips the switch with vibrant, unapologetic energy that stays rooted in raw dancehall tradition. From the jump, the track explodes with rhythm and attitude, built to make bodies move and speakers knock. Anchored by a hypnotic hook - "Bounce, bounce, bounce" - and fueled by lines like "gyal a whine har waist and a mek di batty bounce," the record is pure fire destined to echo from car speakers, club sets, and street dances all summer long.

"Dis one fi di gyal dem, fi di streets, fi di real dancehall energy. We bring di vibes every time. If yuh nah bounce, yuh nah inna it." says 1Ski OG.

With each release, 1Ski OG continues to expand his range while staying grounded in the sound that built him, blending classic dancehall with bold, genre-bending energy. His latest drop, "Bounce," is another major step in what's shaping up to be a defining year for the rising star, and a celebration of the key movement and sound that makes dancehall a global force.

