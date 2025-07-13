ACM Nominee Ashley Cooke Reveals New Track 'The Hell You Are'

(align) Big Loud / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star Ashley Cooke releases her latest track, "the hell you are," available everywhere now. The track was written by Ashley, Chase McGill, Emily Weisband and Joe Fox.

Fed up and done playing nice, the fiery anthem finds Ashley replaying every lie she was told, building to a bold and biting declaration: "You don't even know the hell you are." With a clever double meaning in true Ashley fashion, she transforms betrayal and heartbreak into a moment of raw strength, lacing her signature storytelling with gasoline, grit and finality.

Says Ashley, "This song is that moment of clarity when you finally put your foot down on what you deserve. It's calling someone out for their actions not matching their words and deciding to be done believing that it'll be different this time."

Speaking of fiery, fans were thrilled to see Ashley starring alongside social media sensation The Rizzler in a Hardee's video promoting its new barbecue-oriented sandwich. In the commercial, The Rizzler is at a swimming pool where Ashley is the lifeguard on duty. He jumps into the pool, faking a drowning accident, and Ashley, about to snack on the new BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco burger, sets down her lunch to rescue the lad. Instead of the expected mouth-to-mouth resuscitation/kiss, the Rizzler instead grabs her burger.

