Adriatique & Notre Dame Remix Timbaland & Nelly Furtado's Give It To Me.

(UMe) Representing a bold, creative union spanning styles and generations, acclaimed Swiss dance duo Adriatique joins forces with rapidly rising producer Notre Dame for a brand-new Remix of the chart-dominating Timbaland and Nelly Furtado smash, "Give It To Me," via UMe/Interscope and Deja Vu Records.

Having taken the dance scene by storm from over a year, thanks to early support from Solomun, Massano, Kevin de Vries, Anyma, Carlita, Mau P, CamelPhat, Adam Ten, and Mita Gami, the highly anticipated and heavily supported dance rework of Timbaland and Nelly Furtado's iconic 2007 hit 'Give It To Me' finally sees its official release. Blending a punchy, bass-driven melodic techno sound with the unmistakable vocals and melodies of the original classic, "Give It to Me - 2025" delivers a powerful dose of nostalgia wrapped in modern club energy. As addictive as it is evocative, the track has already earned anthem status, receiving early support on some of the world's most iconic stages-including Tomorrowland, Awakenings, Off Week Barcelona, the vibrant party scene of Tulum, and most recently, Adriatique's sold-out Cinquantenaire Open Air show in Brussels.

About the Remix, Adriatique shares, "We've always loved the raw energy of 'Give It to Me.' This new version is our tribute to the original- reworked with Notre Dame into a darker, more club-focused track. It's been a highlight in our sets over the past year."

While Notre Dame commented, "Timbaland and Nelly Furtado's productions were a formative influence on me, and revisiting 'Give It To Me' felt like stepping into a piece of music history. By a twist of fate, I ended up partnering with Adriatique to work on this remix. We wanted to preserve the raw attitude of the original while reimagining it through our own language, built for late-night tension."

Ultimately, this version magnifies the scope of "Give It To Me," adding a different dimension, elevating it to another level, and turning it into a high-energy dancefloor anthem. On the Remix, a head-nodding synth loop and thick bassline accelerate the tempo, accenting the instantly recognizable back-and-forth between Furtado and Timbaland.

Maintaining the spirit of the original with refreshed, recharged, and reignited energy, it has all the makings of a summer banger.

"Give It To Me" initially adorned Timbaland's 2007 album Shock Value. It garnered a Platinum certification from the RIAA and catapulted to both #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Canadian Hot 100. Not to mention, it vaulted into the Top 5 in Ireland, the UK, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand.

