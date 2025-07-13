Ariana Grande Duets With Brother Frankie On 'Hotel Rock Bottom'

(Casablanca) Frankie Grande expands and electrifies his acclaimed full-length debut album, Hotel Rock Bottom, with a very special Deluxe version out now via Casablanca Records.
"This deluxe version of Hotel Rock Bottom means the world to me." Frankie shares. "Having my little sister on the album is beyond a dream. It's more than just a collaboration; it's a moment of truth, love and artistic connection. Ari was there for me when I hit my lowest point, helping me find my way back to myself, so having her voice on this project, along with my mother, brings everything full circle. Her heart, her soul, her humanity, and her unwavering sisterhood pour through every incredible note of this remix, and I'm beyond honored to share it with the world.
"And to also be joined by my sober sister Salina EsTitties, the iconic Big Freedia, my talented brother-in-law DETOX, and the iconic Felix Jaehn? It's a celebration of resilience, chosen family, and the joy we find when we lift each other up. I truly can't wait for you all to hear it."
He reups, recharges, and reignites his first proper opus with four brand new tracks. Including, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning superstar, and sister Ariana Grande duets with Frankie on a brand new version of the title track "Hotel Rock Bottom." Keeping it a family affair, their mother Joan Grande even makes a very special appearance at the end of the song. Among other highlights, he recruits Big Freedia for a Remix of "Messy" and Salina EsTitties on the Remix of "My Guy." He also rounds out the Deluxe with "Boys (Felix Jaehn Remix)" and "Rhythm of Love (DETOX Remix)."
