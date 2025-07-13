Beauty School Dropout Recruit Royal & the Serpent For 'Sex Appeal' Video

(Muses) L.A. rock band Beauty School Dropout continues to unveil their new musical era today with the release of "Sex Appeal," the latest single from their forthcoming debut album, "Where Did All The Butterflies Go?" slated to be released on September 5 and produced by acclaimed producer Neal Avron (Fall Out Boy, twenty one pilots, Linkin Park).
"Sex Appeal" is the sound of a band -comprised of Colie Hutzler, Beepus, Bardo, and Colton Flurry - continuing to push its sonic, lyrical and conceptual boundaries. In tandem with the single's release, the band also today debuts its official music video, which features an appearance by the acclaimed singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent. Showcasing an equal-aparts wild and sensual heist, the video is pure raucous, rockstar mayhem... but with a deeper meaning.
"Sex Appeal" is a look in the mirror and that punch in the face that life gives you when you realize you've been spending all of yourself on simply coping through the years to find some sort of high in life again. Really we just wanted to make something that sounds sexy and romantic, but has a deeper read as you dissect the lyrics."
Beauty School Dropout's first two releases, We Made Plans And God Laughed and Ready To Eat, have amassed over 60 million streams globally and more than five million views on YouTube to date, receiving praise from major outlets like Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, NME, Grammy.com, Kerrang, Rock Sound, and many others.
The rock band are set to hit the road in a major way this year, touring alongside blink-182 and Alkaline Trio later this summer in addition to newly-announced dates with letlive. Additionally, they'll be featured as part of both the Idobi Radio Summer School tour as well as on Warped Tour stops in Long Beach, and Orlando.
