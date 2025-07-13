BLACKPINK Return With 'Jump'

(FCC) Global K-Pop phenoms BLACKPINK have returned after a nearly three-year group hiatus, with the release of their new digital single "JUMP." The track was first unveiled during the kickoff of the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR in South Korea last weekend - immediately sending shockwaves amongst fans worldwide. Over the past three years, the members of BLACKPINK embarked on solo projects that expanded their musical horizons and are now making their triumphant return as a group, reclaiming their status as global leaders in music. Written by heavy-hitters TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Jesse Bluu and produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz , Zecca, Ape Drums, "JUMP" marks BLACKPINK's bold foray into the Hardstyle genre. The track opens with a striking guitar riff that evokes the feel of a Western film, setting a vivid, cinematic tone. Fueled by powerful beats, an unpredictable hook, and expressive vocal lines that showcase each member's unique character - the song delivers an intense, addictive energy that instantly gets pulses racing. Blending BLACKPINK's signature style with fearless experimentation, 'JUMP' broadens the group's musical range in a way that is both fresh yet familiar. After kicking off 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR in Goyang, South Korea last week, BLACKPINK are set to continue their world tour with 31 shows across 16 cities. The K-Pop phenoms will touch down in Los Angeles this weekend for a two night engagement at SoFi Stadium before heading to major North American markets including Chicago, Toronto and another two-night engagement at Citi Field in New York. The tour will then continue overseas throughout the summer and fall, making stops in France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore,Japan and Hong Kong. Related Stories BLACKPINK Return With 'Jump' JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)' Blackpink Announces U.S. Stadium Concerts News > BLACKPINK Share this article: