Bryan Ruby Streaming Brand New 'Growing Season' EP

(FSM) Country-rock singer-songwriter Bryan Ruby has released his brand-new EP, Growing Season, available now on all streaming platforms. A four-song snapshot of small-town grit and heartland pride, Growing Season showcases Ruby's signature blend of authentic storytelling and modern country production.

Ruby's journey into country music hasn't followed the traditional Nashville blueprint. Before he ever stepped into a studio, he chased pro baseball through Guatemala, Cuba, Mexico, Germany and Chile - riding overnight buses, carrying cleats in a backpack and betting on himself over and over. That relentless pursuit of purpose now shapes his artist career, which reflects the hundreds of middle-of-nowhere miles that have led Ruby to this point in his journey.

"The lonesome cowboy image?" Ruby laughs, "I lived it. Different countries, different languages, but the feeling was always the same. Far from home and chasing something that might not pan out, but giving it 110% anyway. Living with dirt under my nails and long stretches of highway ahead and behind me. This EP is my vulnerable moment with fans about how far I've come, with a promise that I'm dedicated to the challenges yet to come."

Growing Season opens with "Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)", a stomping, steel-drenched anthem written by John Trentes. The song hits like a calloused handshake -firm, grounded, and unshakably honest. Recorded at Pentavarit Studios in Nashville, the track features Wes Little (drums), Jackson Eppley (bass), and Smith Curry (steel guitar), all driving home Ruby's defiant vocal performance. It's a blue-collar battle cry, steeped in determination.

Next is "Going to Work", a hook-heavy nod to the everyday heroes who keep the lights on and the country moving. Co-written with David Ross and the late Chad Sellers, it paints a portrait of hard hats, early mornings, and unwavering pride. The song captures Bryan's core belief that success is something you earn, not something you're handed.

"Ballcap" pulls the energy inward. It's a softer moment in the project, but no less powerful. Co-produced by Adam Sickler, the track is a reflection on the identity we carry in the quietest parts of our lives, pairing stripped-down production with heartfelt sincerity.

Closing the EP is "Growin' On Me," a feel-good, rootsy song co-written with Chad Sellers and Ben Klick. With its warm melodies and slow-burn charm, it's a reminder that growth isn't always loud or flashy. Often, it's steady, patient and deeply personal.

Related Stories

Bryan Ruby Previews Mew Song 'Diggin' ('Til The Corn Comes Up)'

Bryan Ruby Covers John Fogerty's Classic Baseball Anthem 'Centerfield'

Bryan Ruby Shares 'Christmas With You'

Bryan Ruby Shares 'Christmas With You'

News > Bryan Ruby