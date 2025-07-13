Bywater Call Announce Live Album With 'Love One You're With' Stream

(Noble) Canadian roots, rock, and soul band Bywater Call have released "Love The One You're With," their second single of 2025 and second official live release. The live track is taken from their forthcoming live album Sunshine released on Friday 22nd August.

"Love The One You're With" is a dynamic, extended cover of the beloved Stephen Stills tune and a favourite of Bywater Call concert goers. The live take comes from one of the band's two sold-out shows at the historic Rivoli in Toronto, Canada in December 2024.

"This song a great representation of our live show and the chemistry between all the band members," says lead singer Meghan Parnell. "You really get to hear the power of the vocal and then the craftsmanship of the instrumentalists as I step away from the mic and really let them do their thing. No live version of this song is the same. Every time we perform it, it's a journey."

Sunshine is Bywater Call's first live album. It features a mix of newly released music, including the cover of Stephen Stills' "Love The One You're With" and the funky new original title-track "Sunshine" (previously released as a single in May 2025), plus fan favourites "As If," "Sign of Peace," and "Everybody Knows" from 2024's Shepherd album, and "Bring Me Down" taken from their 2019 self-titled debut album. The highly anticipated live album is an epic, energetic revelation for the uninitiated, and perfect snapshot as to why Bywater Call are winning new fans across the globe.

Songs feature extended jams, fiery solos, and haunting introductions from shows in Toronto, Canada, Woodstock, New York, USA and Newbury, UK.

The live album features the extraordinary talents of Dave Barnes (guitar, slide), Mike Meusel (bass), Bruce McCarthy (drums), John Kervin (keyboards), Julian Nalli (sax), and Stephen Dyte (trumpet). Together, the band command the innate ability to improvise, innovate and play off each other, while highlighting the gritty, dynamic, and emotive vocals of lead singer Meghan Parnell. It is a true reflection of the heart and sweat poured out on stage every night.

The live album was recorded and mixed by drummer Bruce McCarthy and mastered by Kristian Montano (Montano Mastering).

