Danny Kensy Releases 'Social' EP

(PN) Danny Kensy's new EP, Social, is tailor-made for the summer scene - full of bold hooks, rootsy guitars, and choruses you want to shout with your friends. His big voice is front and center as he guides you through a whole night out, from the first toast to the final last call.
The project kicks off with the brief but punchy "The Social Song," where Kensy sets the tone in one line flat: "Grab your drink and raise it up high, 1, 2, 3, it's social time!" That energy carries straight into "Sip Sip Hooray," a honky-tonk-ready crowd favorite that feels like dancing on sticky floors with your best friends, whiskey in hand and nowhere else to be.
Just when the buzz hits its peak, Kensy flips the mood with "Last Call" - a sobering but tender reminder that even the best nights have to end. "You know whiskey helps the lonely disappear," he sings, striking a balance between late-night honesty and country grit.
Closing the EP is Kensy's take on "Closing Time," the iconic anthem that gets the lights turned on - and hearts turned over. His version retains the original's wistful edge while adding a Southern spin to its legacy.
Whether you're pregaming, tailgating, or sitting on a porch watching the sun go down, Social is a soundtrack that feels like summer in a solo cup. Stream it here
Danny Kensy And Barefoot Joe 'Get Laked'
Danny Kensy Delivers New Love Anthem 'Wild in the Hope'
Danny Kensy Takes Fans On The Road With 'I Wonder' Video
Danjo Release 'Girls on the Dance Floor' Video
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph- more
Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team up For F1 Score- >$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video- The Chainsmokers- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years
Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'
Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video
Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'