Danny Kensy Releases 'Social' EP

(PN) Danny Kensy's new EP, Social, is tailor-made for the summer scene - full of bold hooks, rootsy guitars, and choruses you want to shout with your friends. His big voice is front and center as he guides you through a whole night out, from the first toast to the final last call.

The project kicks off with the brief but punchy "The Social Song," where Kensy sets the tone in one line flat: "Grab your drink and raise it up high, 1, 2, 3, it's social time!" That energy carries straight into "Sip Sip Hooray," a honky-tonk-ready crowd favorite that feels like dancing on sticky floors with your best friends, whiskey in hand and nowhere else to be.

Just when the buzz hits its peak, Kensy flips the mood with "Last Call" - a sobering but tender reminder that even the best nights have to end. "You know whiskey helps the lonely disappear," he sings, striking a balance between late-night honesty and country grit.

Closing the EP is Kensy's take on "Closing Time," the iconic anthem that gets the lights turned on - and hearts turned over. His version retains the original's wistful edge while adding a Southern spin to its legacy.

Whether you're pregaming, tailgating, or sitting on a porch watching the sun go down, Social is a soundtrack that feels like summer in a solo cup. Stream it here

