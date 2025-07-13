Dasha Sings To Younger Self On New Single 'Oh, Anna!'

(WR) Opening up like never before, globally RIAA certified 40 times Platinum pop-country sensation Dasha delivers her most personal single yet - "Oh, Anna!" out now via Warner Records.

"When my career took off last year, everything changed so fast - and in the whirlwind, I felt like I lost myself. It was disorienting and, honestly, scary. I faced a lot of hate in the middle of my success, and for a while, my confidence disappeared.

"So, I wrote a song - not just for who I am now, but for the fearless little girl I used to be. The one with the big dreams, unshakable pride, and a clear sense of self. This song is a reminder of her strength, her clarity, and her joy.

"I hope when people hear it, they reconnect with their own younger selves - the purest versions of who they are. And if they're feeling lost, I want them to know: sometimes the way forward is found by remembering where you started.

"My name is Anna Dasha - and I'm proud to say, she's back," says Dasha.

Written by Dasha, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, and Chris LaCorte, commences with softly strummed acoustic chords, while the breakthrough superstar addresses her younger self-using her first name "Anna." Through echoes of slide guitar, she makes a confession on the chantable chorus, "I feel more like a scared little kid than I ever did back then. I need you to come back a little, come back a little, make me that girl again, oh Anna!" The story unfolds like a diary entry in motion, accented by an eloquently phrased, loose guitar lead.

She initially teased "Oh, Anna!" during her show stopping appearance at CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville. Country Now hailed it as "a high-energy performance," and Holler, called it "moving, vulnerable," going on to note, "The evocative track finds Dasha once again showcasing the rich emotionality she continually laces into her music, with the California native addressing someone she appears to have lost touch with of late."

