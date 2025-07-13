Haerts Announce New Album 'Laguna Road'

(Gold Atlas) Indie pop duo Haerts, return with the announcement of their fourth album Laguna Road, which will be released October 3rd. Thematically, the album frames a confessional portrait of family, memory, and the sacred mess of growing a family together.

Along with the album announcement, they released the first piano ballad "Women on the Line" with Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes. The quietly powerful, heart-on-the sleeve lyrics in "Woman on the Line": So don't you tell me to be happy. I'm just a woman on the line. And don't you tell me not to lose it. How could this be the best of times...are accompanied by a heart-stirring composition.

The duo, composed of Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert, wrote and recorded the album at home on Laguna Road, in the in-between spaces of everyday family life. They left the house in early 2025, having completed the album, to return to New York.

About "Women on the Line", Nini Fabi explains: "The song is about taking ownership of my story and the choices that shaped me as a woman. It's about the distance between how things look and how they feel-the pressure to keep it together while inside your world is coming apart.

"It's about isolation, acceptance, and the fragile nature of truth, and it came from a moment when I let it all fall apart."

"Laguna Road is about looking back, a "piecing it together'" album. Sonically we moved away from what we had done on our previous records. We wanted this album to feel raw and vulnerable. The songs move slowly and we leaned into that with a light hand on production." adds Benny Gebert.

Nini Fabi explains: "I was sitting on the steps at Laguna Road, the house we had just moved into with our daughter. On paper, I had everything: a beautiful family, a home with the lemon tree, the hummingbirds, and the piano in the living room. But I was numb, isolated, and anxious in a way that felt permanent. I was at the edge of my thirties and on the verge of some kind of breakdown, and I kept asking myself how I had ended up here."

In the coming months, more singles will be shared leading up to the full Laguna Road album release on October 3rd.

