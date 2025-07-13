Jeremy Calloway announces New Single 'She Ain't Crazy'

(BN) Jeremy Calloway, known for his raw, heartfelt storytelling, has announced his new release, "She Ain't Crazy," a beautiful breakup song co-written by Calloway and his wife, Lena Calloway. A story about leaving love to save yourself. Everyone has a story, and this story might be yours, too. He learned to sing at the age of nine by listening to traditional Southern gospel, but his love of the American Songbook, country crooning, and time-honored standards has paved the way for Jeremy as an entertainer who captivates audiences with every song he sings.

The new music is scheduled for release on July 25, 2025. Colloway shares, "'She Ain't Crazy' is more than just a heartbreak song-it's a window into the soul of someone who's loved hard, stayed too long, and finally found the strength to walk away. Not because love wasn't there, but because you learned it was okay to love yourself."

"One thing that makes 'She Ain't Crazy' stand out is how the story unfolds like a classic country ballad, but the emotion-it's universal. This song was written, produced, and performed without walls. It crosses genres, because truth does. Whether you're into country, soul, pop, or jazz, you feel this one. It's raw, it's honest, and that's what makes it resonate," added John Mathis Jr., Avid Group Publishing.

