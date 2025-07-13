Karissa Ella Delivers 'Growing Wings' EP

(117) The wait is over, rising country music singer/songwriter Karissa Ella has officially released her highly-anticipated new EP, Growing Wings - available everywhere now. This seven-track collection marks Karissa's most personal and confident work to date, capturing a season of growth, self-discovery, and fearless storytelling. Listen here
Packed with soulful ballads, emotional heartbreak anthems, and a boot-stompin' honky-tonk should-be hit, Growing Wings has something for every kind of country fan. From small-town nostalgia to powerful anthems of resilience, Karissa's authenticity shines through each track with a sound that bridges traditional country roots and contemporary production.
"Growing Wings is a reflection of the chapters that shape all of us. These songs are for those chasing new dreams and learning when to hold on and when to let go. It's about falling hard, rising stronger, and learning that outgrowing things doesn't mean losing them-it means becoming who you were always meant to be. I poured every heartbreak, memory, and moment of growth into this project. I hope it reminds people that even when it hurts, you're still growing wings." said Karissa Ella.
After a year of nonstop writing, recording, and connecting with fans, Growing Wings is Karissa's most fully realized project yet. The EP includes her burgeoning single "Hall of Fame," a tribute to the everyday heroes of her Ohio hometown, as well as the high-energy, line-dance-ready "Honky Tonk Heartbeat," and the reflective title track that captures the heart of the project.
Tracks like "Heartbreaker," "Last Call Cowboy," and "Mamas Do" have already generated buzz across social platforms and streaming playlists, further solidifying Karissa's reputation as a breakout voice in modern country.
With standout performances at major festivals like Country Fest, where she opened for Zach Top and Dierks Bentley, and an appearance at Country Concert on a bill supporting Brad Paisley, Scotty McCreery, and Gavin Adcock, Karissa Ella's momentum is undeniable. She continues to win over fans and critics alike with her heartfelt lyrics, magnetic charm, and powerhouse voice.
Karissa Ella Previews New EP With 'Hall Of Fame'
Karissa Ella Shot New 'Mamas Do' Video At Patsy Cline's Home
Karissa Ella Pays Tribute To Mothers With 'Mamas Do'
Karissa Ella Reveals 'Last Call Cowboy' Video
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph- more
Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team up For F1 Score- >$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video- The Chainsmokers- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years
Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'
Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video
Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'