Karissa Ella Delivers 'Growing Wings' EP

(117) The wait is over, rising country music singer/songwriter Karissa Ella has officially released her highly-anticipated new EP, Growing Wings - available everywhere now. This seven-track collection marks Karissa's most personal and confident work to date, capturing a season of growth, self-discovery, and fearless storytelling. Listen here

Packed with soulful ballads, emotional heartbreak anthems, and a boot-stompin' honky-tonk should-be hit, Growing Wings has something for every kind of country fan. From small-town nostalgia to powerful anthems of resilience, Karissa's authenticity shines through each track with a sound that bridges traditional country roots and contemporary production.

"Growing Wings is a reflection of the chapters that shape all of us. These songs are for those chasing new dreams and learning when to hold on and when to let go. It's about falling hard, rising stronger, and learning that outgrowing things doesn't mean losing them-it means becoming who you were always meant to be. I poured every heartbreak, memory, and moment of growth into this project. I hope it reminds people that even when it hurts, you're still growing wings." said Karissa Ella.

After a year of nonstop writing, recording, and connecting with fans, Growing Wings is Karissa's most fully realized project yet. The EP includes her burgeoning single "Hall of Fame," a tribute to the everyday heroes of her Ohio hometown, as well as the high-energy, line-dance-ready "Honky Tonk Heartbeat," and the reflective title track that captures the heart of the project.

Tracks like "Heartbreaker," "Last Call Cowboy," and "Mamas Do" have already generated buzz across social platforms and streaming playlists, further solidifying Karissa's reputation as a breakout voice in modern country.

With standout performances at major festivals like Country Fest, where she opened for Zach Top and Dierks Bentley, and an appearance at Country Concert on a bill supporting Brad Paisley, Scotty McCreery, and Gavin Adcock, Karissa Ella's momentum is undeniable. She continues to win over fans and critics alike with her heartfelt lyrics, magnetic charm, and powerhouse voice.

