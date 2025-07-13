Most-Viewed Rock Songs & Artists for International Rock and Roll Day

(muse group) To mark International Rock and Roll Day, Ultimate Guitar - the world's leading platform for guitar tabs and part of Muse Group - has released new data revealing the most-played rock songs and artists of the past year. Based on over 1.3 billion views across all rock subgenres, the data leaves no doubt: rock isn't just alive - it's thriving, with millions of musicians around the world keeping the genre loud and loved. One of the most-played artists, Oasis, has just begun to prove this by launching their highly anticipated comeback tour.
Rock Is the #2 Most Popular Genre: Across all genres on the platform, rock ranks just behind pop in total views - generating over 1.3 billion views and 32 million favorites from musicians around the world. That includes a broad spectrum of subgenres, with pop rock, alternative rock, hard rock, and indie rock leading the pack.
Each of these subgenres brings its own flavor and fanbase. Pop rock leads in views, propelled by melodic, emotionally resonant songs from artists like Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac. Alternative rock follows closely, with Radiohead and Oasis still topping guitarist setlists decades after their peak. Hard rock remains a go-to for riff lovers and solo shredders, with Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin holding strong. And indie rock continues to grow rapidly, powered by younger players gravitating toward Arctic Monkeys, Mitski, and beabadoobee.
Top-5 rock subgenres on Ultimate Guitar:
Pop Rock - 424,976,541 views
Alternative Rock - 266,852,002 views
Hard Rock - 87,687,955 views
Indie Rock - 73,735,311 views
Folk Rock - 48,036,745 views
Over the past year, views across rock subgenres have steadily grown - with no dramatic spikes, but with consistent global interest. Whether guitarists are diving into deep cuts or learning foundational riffs, rock's presence on the platform remains strong and steady.
Top Rock Artists: From Timeless Icons to Indie Darlings
The Beatles remain untouchable at the top of the entire rock category, with over 35 million views and 830,000 favorites. Radiohead follows with more than 23 million views, while Coldplay (18 million), Oasis (17 million), Eagles (14 million), and Nirvana (13 million) round out the top five all-time favorites.
Top-5 rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:
The Beatles - 35,638,628 views
Radiohead - 23,429,299 views
Coldplay - 18,291,554 views
Oasis - 17,216,123 views
Eagles - 13,875,910 views
While these artists lead the overall rock category, each subgenre of rock also has its own standout artists. In pop rock, Coldplay, Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac dominate with emotional songwriting and accessible chord progressions. In alternative rock, Radiohead and Oasis are joined by legacy acts like Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hard rock remains a stronghold for classic riff-driven bands like Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin. Meanwhile, indie rock continues to evolve, led by Arctic Monkeys, with newer voices like Mitski, beabadoobee, and Big Thief gaining traction.
Top-5 pop rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:
Coldplay - 18,291,554 views
Eagles - 9,051,005 views
Fleetwood Mac - 8,199,027 views
Goo Goo Dolls - 7,549,671 views
Elton John - 6,750,802 views
Top-5 alternative rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:
Radiohead - 22,764,049 views
Oasis - 17,127,404 views
Nirvana - 12,772,032 views
Red Hot Chili Peppers - 8,894,364 views
The Cranberries - 8,365,667 views
Top-5 hard rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:
Guns N' Roses - 7,127,752 views
Led Zeppelin - 7,021,605 views
AC/DC - 4,410,997 views
Bon Jovi - 3,330,492 views
Scorpions - 2,270,749 views
Top-5 indie rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:
Arctic Monkeys - 9,636,601 views
Mitski - 4,224,103 views
beabadoobee - 3,985,662 views
Big Thief - 2,857,591 views
The Strokes - 2,659,141 views
Rock Songs Musicians Keep Coming Back To
From anthems of angst to timeless ballads, rock songs remain some of the most played on Ultimate Guitar. Leading the overall rock chart is Radiohead's "Creep", with nearly 9 million views and over 170,000 favorites - a haunting classic that continues to resonate with players across generations. The Eagles' "Hotel California" follows close behind with almost 8 million views, proving that long solos and layered arrangements still inspire guitarists to level up their skills. Also in the top five: Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris", Oasis's "Wonderwall", and Coldplay's "Yellow" - emotional staples that blend simplicity with impact.
Top-5 rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:
Radiohead - Creep - 8,957,049 views
Eagles - Hotel California - 7,825,358 views
Goo Goo Dolls - Iris - 6,699,969 views
Oasis - Wonderwall - 6,111,089 views
Coldplay - Yellow - 5,108,893 views
Each sub genre has its own icons. In pop rock, Coldplay appears three times in the top five alone - with "Yellow", "The Scientists", and "Sparks" - while Guns N' Roses dominate the hard rock list with two entries - "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain." Alternative rock is led by Oasis with "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger", alongside Radiohead, and The Cranberries. Meanwhile, indie rock skews younger and more introspective, with Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know" and "505" leading a list that also features Cage the Elephant, Big Thief, and Mitski.
Top-5 pop rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:
Eagles - Hotel California - 7,825,358 views
Goo Goo Dolls - Iris - 6,699,969 views
Coldplay - Yellow - 5,108,893 views
Coldplay - The Scientist - 3,007,652 views
Coldplay - Sparks - 2,575,278 views
Top-5 alternative rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:
Radiohead - Creep - 8,957,049 views
Oasis - Wonderwall - 6,111,089 views
The Cranberries - Linger - 4,256,184 views
Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger - 3,547,309 views
The Cranberries - Zombie - 3,433,624 views
Top-5 hard rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:
Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine - 2,941,135 views
Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven - 2,532,354 views
Guns N' Roses - November Rain - 899,594 views
AC/DC - Back in Black - 833,868 views
Deep Purple - Smoke on the Water - 813,095 views
Top-5 indie rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know - 1,705,766 views
Arctic Monkeys - 505 - 1,501,322 views
Cage the Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams - 1,402,096 views
Big Thief - Velvet Ring - 1,293,529 views
Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine - 972,964 views
