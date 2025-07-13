Most-Viewed Rock Songs & Artists for International Rock and Roll Day

(muse group) To mark International Rock and Roll Day, Ultimate Guitar - the world's leading platform for guitar tabs and part of Muse Group - has released new data revealing the most-played rock songs and artists of the past year. Based on over 1.3 billion views across all rock subgenres, the data leaves no doubt: rock isn't just alive - it's thriving, with millions of musicians around the world keeping the genre loud and loved. One of the most-played artists, Oasis, has just begun to prove this by launching their highly anticipated comeback tour.

Rock Is the #2 Most Popular Genre: Across all genres on the platform, rock ranks just behind pop in total views - generating over 1.3 billion views and 32 million favorites from musicians around the world. That includes a broad spectrum of subgenres, with pop rock, alternative rock, hard rock, and indie rock leading the pack.

Each of these subgenres brings its own flavor and fanbase. Pop rock leads in views, propelled by melodic, emotionally resonant songs from artists like Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac. Alternative rock follows closely, with Radiohead and Oasis still topping guitarist setlists decades after their peak. Hard rock remains a go-to for riff lovers and solo shredders, with Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin holding strong. And indie rock continues to grow rapidly, powered by younger players gravitating toward Arctic Monkeys, Mitski, and beabadoobee.

Top-5 rock subgenres on Ultimate Guitar:

Pop Rock - 424,976,541 views

Alternative Rock - 266,852,002 views

Hard Rock - 87,687,955 views

Indie Rock - 73,735,311 views

Folk Rock - 48,036,745 views

Over the past year, views across rock subgenres have steadily grown - with no dramatic spikes, but with consistent global interest. Whether guitarists are diving into deep cuts or learning foundational riffs, rock's presence on the platform remains strong and steady.

Top Rock Artists: From Timeless Icons to Indie Darlings

The Beatles remain untouchable at the top of the entire rock category, with over 35 million views and 830,000 favorites. Radiohead follows with more than 23 million views, while Coldplay (18 million), Oasis (17 million), Eagles (14 million), and Nirvana (13 million) round out the top five all-time favorites.

Top-5 rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:

The Beatles - 35,638,628 views

Radiohead - 23,429,299 views

Coldplay - 18,291,554 views

Oasis - 17,216,123 views

Eagles - 13,875,910 views

While these artists lead the overall rock category, each subgenre of rock also has its own standout artists. In pop rock, Coldplay, Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac dominate with emotional songwriting and accessible chord progressions. In alternative rock, Radiohead and Oasis are joined by legacy acts like Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hard rock remains a stronghold for classic riff-driven bands like Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin. Meanwhile, indie rock continues to evolve, led by Arctic Monkeys, with newer voices like Mitski, beabadoobee, and Big Thief gaining traction.

Top-5 pop rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:

Coldplay - 18,291,554 views

Eagles - 9,051,005 views

Fleetwood Mac - 8,199,027 views

Goo Goo Dolls - 7,549,671 views

Elton John - 6,750,802 views

Top-5 alternative rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:

Radiohead - 22,764,049 views

Oasis - 17,127,404 views

Nirvana - 12,772,032 views

Red Hot Chili Peppers - 8,894,364 views

The Cranberries - 8,365,667 views

Top-5 hard rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:

Guns N' Roses - 7,127,752 views

Led Zeppelin - 7,021,605 views

AC/DC - 4,410,997 views

Bon Jovi - 3,330,492 views

Scorpions - 2,270,749 views

Top-5 indie rock artists on Ultimate Guitar:

Arctic Monkeys - 9,636,601 views

Mitski - 4,224,103 views

beabadoobee - 3,985,662 views

Big Thief - 2,857,591 views

The Strokes - 2,659,141 views

Rock Songs Musicians Keep Coming Back To

From anthems of angst to timeless ballads, rock songs remain some of the most played on Ultimate Guitar. Leading the overall rock chart is Radiohead's "Creep", with nearly 9 million views and over 170,000 favorites - a haunting classic that continues to resonate with players across generations. The Eagles' "Hotel California" follows close behind with almost 8 million views, proving that long solos and layered arrangements still inspire guitarists to level up their skills. Also in the top five: Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris", Oasis's "Wonderwall", and Coldplay's "Yellow" - emotional staples that blend simplicity with impact.

Top-5 rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:

Radiohead - Creep - 8,957,049 views

Eagles - Hotel California - 7,825,358 views

Goo Goo Dolls - Iris - 6,699,969 views

Oasis - Wonderwall - 6,111,089 views

Coldplay - Yellow - 5,108,893 views

Each sub genre has its own icons. In pop rock, Coldplay appears three times in the top five alone - with "Yellow", "The Scientists", and "Sparks" - while Guns N' Roses dominate the hard rock list with two entries - "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain." Alternative rock is led by Oasis with "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger", alongside Radiohead, and The Cranberries. Meanwhile, indie rock skews younger and more introspective, with Arctic Monkeys' "Do I Wanna Know" and "505" leading a list that also features Cage the Elephant, Big Thief, and Mitski.

Top-5 pop rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:

Eagles - Hotel California - 7,825,358 views

Goo Goo Dolls - Iris - 6,699,969 views

Coldplay - Yellow - 5,108,893 views

Coldplay - The Scientist - 3,007,652 views

Coldplay - Sparks - 2,575,278 views

Top-5 alternative rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:

Radiohead - Creep - 8,957,049 views

Oasis - Wonderwall - 6,111,089 views

The Cranberries - Linger - 4,256,184 views

Oasis - Don't Look Back in Anger - 3,547,309 views

The Cranberries - Zombie - 3,433,624 views

Top-5 hard rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine - 2,941,135 views

Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven - 2,532,354 views

Guns N' Roses - November Rain - 899,594 views

AC/DC - Back in Black - 833,868 views

Deep Purple - Smoke on the Water - 813,095 views

Top-5 indie rock songs on Ultimate Guitar:

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know - 1,705,766 views

Arctic Monkeys - 505 - 1,501,322 views

Cage the Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams - 1,402,096 views

Big Thief - Velvet Ring - 1,293,529 views

Mitski - My Love Mine All Mine - 972,964 views

