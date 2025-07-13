Skunk Anansie Get Deeply Personal With 'Shame'

(FP) British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released the striking video for their new single "Shame." A deeply personal song for lead singer Skin, reflecting her family background, the video is a cathartic expression of her exorcising past demons.

Skin shares on the video: "'Shame' is one of the most personal songs we've ever written. Many of us feel or get unconnected to our families because of the lives we need to lead in order to be happy; sometimes they just can't understand who we are if we are not like them and there's a lot of shame and hurt in that. 'Shame' is dedicated to those outcasts, to those kids that go on to find new families that support & love them, give them hope and help them find true contentment."

The song is taken from the UK Top 10 album 'The Painful Truth,' out now via FLG. A mesmerizing, provocative, powerful and emotional collection, it is the sound of Skunk Anansie facing up to who they are and what they want to become. It is more than an album title. It is a reality that they have lived through and has been greeted by rapturous reviews.

Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, 'The Painful Truth' is a fresh, frank, uplifting, and richly textured album that proves SKUNK ANANSIE's knack for writing big pop songs remains defiantly undiminished. If anything, their hooks are sharper than ever, sinking in quicker and hitting harder.

'The Painful Truth' marks Skunk Anansie's first release on the newly formed FLG Records, and it carries a vitality that belies their storied career and multi-platinum achievements. With 'The Painful Truth,' Skunk Anansie boldly reclaim their place as one of the most exciting, visionary, and essential bands in British music.

On the new album, Skin confesses: "When I really think about it, yes, we have made some good records in our time but it's been a long time since we have made a great album. And that is the painful truth. Understanding that, led us to making what I genuinely think is our greatest record yet."

