Steve Hackett Releases 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'

(TPC) Steve Hackett proudly presents 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall', a stunning audio/visual document of his show at the iconic London venue in October 2024.. Today sees its official release, and to celebrate, a clip of the track 'Lilywhite Lilith' has been launched.
Steve and his live band celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis concept album 'The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway', with a selection of his favourite tracks from that album including 'Fly On A Windshield' & 'Lilywhite Lilith'.
The live set also includes other Genesis & solo classics, including music from his most recent acclaimed album 'The Circus And The Nightwhale'. This special evening saw the band joined by guests including Ray Wilson, Steve Rothery, Amanda Lehmann & John Hackett.
Steve comments: "I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable. It is my favourite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric... I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colours!"
Expertly mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge, and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green, and is presented as Special Edition 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound & bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g boxset, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.
