Stream Sting's Expanded 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'

() 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Sting commemorates the 40th anniversary of his 1985 solo debut, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles, with the release of a Digital-Only special Expanded Edition available now on all streaming platforms. Listen to The Dream Of The Blue Turtles (Expanded Edition) here.
The Dream Of The Blue Turtles (Expanded Edition) is notably outfitted with a plethora of unearthed material, including 13 tracks previously unavailable on DSPs. These range from the B-Side "Another Day" to multiple rare remixes of "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" and "Love Is The Seventh Wave," as well as an alternate mix of "Moon Over Bourbon Street (Cornelius Mix)" and "Fortress Around Your Heart (Hugh Padgham Remix)." This robust version of the album showcases seminal songs in a different light, offering a new perspective to the LP on its 40th anniversary.
Sting famously kicked off his solo career with the original release of The Dream Of The Blue Turtles on June 17, 1985. It reached #2 on the Billboard 200 and garnered a 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA in the U.S. Not to mention, it received two GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of "Album of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male." Among ten tracks, it yielded staple anthems including "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free," "Love Is The Seventh Wave," "Russians," and "Fortress Around Your Heart."
Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, co-produced The Dream Of The Blue Turtles with Pete Smith. He also enlisted the talents of elite musicians such as Darryl Jones [bass], Kenny Kirkland [keys], Branford Marsalis [saxophone], and Omar Hakim [drums], to name a few.
Marking Sting's first foray outside of The Police, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles remains a creative milestone in his catalog, heralding an iconic body of work as a solo artist.
TRACKLISTING
MAIN ALBUM
1. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
2. Love Is The Seventh Wave
3. Russians
4. Children's Crusade
5. Shadows In The Rain
6. We Work The Black Seam
7. Consider Me Gone
8. The Dream Of The Blue Turtles
9. Moon Over Bourbon Street
10. Fortress Around Your Heart
BONUS TRACKS
11. Another Day (B-side)*
12. The Ballad Of Mac The Knife - Sting And Dominic Muldowney (1986)
13. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Dance Mix)*
14. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (William Orbit Mix)*
15. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Soulpower Mix)*
16. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Soulpower Radio Mix)
17. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Soulpower Hip Hop Mix)
18. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Soulpower House Mix)*
19. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Soulpower Deep Dub)*
20. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (A Brothers In Rhythm Soundtrack)*
21. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Brothers In Rhythm Edit)*
22. If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Tom Stephan Vocal Remix)*
23. Love Is The Seventh Wave (New Mix)*
24. Love Is The Seventh Wave (Special Single Version)*
25. Moon Over Bourbon Street (Cornelius Mix)*
26. Fortress Around Your Heart (Hugh Padgham Remix)*
*Previously Unavailable On Streaming Platforms
