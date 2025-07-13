Taylon Hope Says 'Howdy' With New Single

(BN) Taylon Hope's 'Howdy' is bursting with playful energy and heartfelt charm. "Howdy" captures the spirit of summer in every beat. Self-penned by Taylon and is now available for streaming and download on all streaming and download music platforms.
Bursting with country charm and sun-soaked energy, "Howdy" is Taylon Hope's feel-good summer anthem made for rolling the windows down and turning the volume up. Written in a moment of pure creative joy, the song captures the playful spirit and carefree freedom that define the best kind of summer memories.
"My new single, 'Howdy, 'is a feel-good, roll-the-windows-down kind of summer anthem-full of energy, country charm, and the kind of rhythm that makes you want to dance wherever you are. I wrote Howdy on a warm afternoon with just me and my guitar, no big production, no distractions-just the joy of creating something fun and honest. It came together in one of those rare moments where the melody and lyrics felt like they'd been waiting for me to find them. There's something about the simplicity and spirit of this song that makes it special to me. It's lighthearted, it's playful, and it captures that wide-open, sun-soaked freedom we all crave this time of year. I've been holding onto this one for a while, and I can't wait for you to blast it loud and make some summer memories with it." described Taylon Hope.
Producer Kent Wells shared, "My working relationship with Taylon is one of the most treasured of my career, and I'm sure her fans are going to love the song 'Howdy.'"
"I like em country
Little bit John Wayne
And if he don't like straight
Just get 'him away
His jeans fit him just right
I might have to put up a fight
A little bit classy when he said to me...
H o w d y
Yea that's my kinda guy
He's got his hat back rocking that Cadillac country style.
He likes nanas pecan pie
And small town Saturday nights
Well he might get a little rowdy
But I liked the sound of his howdy
He plays the fiddle in local famous band
Then one night last week he asked me to dance
Spun me around like a lasso in the wind
Then when he dipped me he said it again ..."
"Howdy" was produced by Kent Wells, engineered by Kam Lutchterhand, mixed by Kevin Willis, with Kyle Dickinson providing digital editing. Tracks were recorded at Kent Wells Productions in Nashville, TN. Accomplished session musicians included Kent Wells (acoustic guitar), Mark Hill (bass), Jerry McPherson (electric guitar), Tommy Hardin (drums), Mike Rojas (Piano/Keys), Dane Bryant(Keys) and Christine Winslow(BGV).
Taylon Hope Explores Heartbreak With 'Cold In Colorado'
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph- more
Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team up For F1 Score- >$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video- The Chainsmokers- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years
Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'
Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video
Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'