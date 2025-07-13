Taylon Hope Says 'Howdy' With New Single

(BN) Taylon Hope's 'Howdy' is bursting with playful energy and heartfelt charm. "Howdy" captures the spirit of summer in every beat. Self-penned by Taylon and is now available for streaming and download on all streaming and download music platforms.

Bursting with country charm and sun-soaked energy, "Howdy" is Taylon Hope's feel-good summer anthem made for rolling the windows down and turning the volume up. Written in a moment of pure creative joy, the song captures the playful spirit and carefree freedom that define the best kind of summer memories.

"My new single, 'Howdy, 'is a feel-good, roll-the-windows-down kind of summer anthem-full of energy, country charm, and the kind of rhythm that makes you want to dance wherever you are. I wrote Howdy on a warm afternoon with just me and my guitar, no big production, no distractions-just the joy of creating something fun and honest. It came together in one of those rare moments where the melody and lyrics felt like they'd been waiting for me to find them. There's something about the simplicity and spirit of this song that makes it special to me. It's lighthearted, it's playful, and it captures that wide-open, sun-soaked freedom we all crave this time of year. I've been holding onto this one for a while, and I can't wait for you to blast it loud and make some summer memories with it." described Taylon Hope.

Producer Kent Wells shared, "My working relationship with Taylon is one of the most treasured of my career, and I'm sure her fans are going to love the song 'Howdy.'"

"I like em country

Little bit John Wayne

And if he don't like straight

Just get 'him away

His jeans fit him just right

I might have to put up a fight

A little bit classy when he said to me...

H o w d y

Yea that's my kinda guy

He's got his hat back rocking that Cadillac country style.

He likes nanas pecan pie

And small town Saturday nights

Well he might get a little rowdy

But I liked the sound of his howdy

He plays the fiddle in local famous band

Then one night last week he asked me to dance

Spun me around like a lasso in the wind

Then when he dipped me he said it again ..."

"Howdy" was produced by Kent Wells, engineered by Kam Lutchterhand, mixed by Kevin Willis, with Kyle Dickinson providing digital editing. Tracks were recorded at Kent Wells Productions in Nashville, TN. Accomplished session musicians included Kent Wells (acoustic guitar), Mark Hill (bass), Jerry McPherson (electric guitar), Tommy Hardin (drums), Mike Rojas (Piano/Keys), Dane Bryant(Keys) and Christine Winslow(BGV).

