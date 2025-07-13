Ty Myers 'Leaving Carolina' With New Single

(Columbia) Emerging as a fast-rising phenomenon with a SOLD-OUT headline tour, critical acclaim, and over a half-BILLION global streams, breakout talent Ty Myers is showing no signs of slowing down in 2025. In fact, the Austin-born singer-songwriter-guitarist has only picked up the pace, unveiling an irresistible new release, "Leaving Carolina," out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia along with a John Park-directed visualizer.

Helming the vision once again, Myers co-wrote "Leaving Carolina" alongside Braydon Watts. He notably cut the song on hallowed ground at the historic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, with producer Brandon Hood. "Leaving Carolina" represents a major step forward for the dynamic troubadour. Steel guitar accents soft and steady percussion, and his vocals simply smolder, transfixing at every turn. Absorbing the energy of the setting, he strikes a balance between cinematic Country and gritty Southern Soul. This time around, he paints a picture of a fiery romance that's just not built to last, proceeding to wonder, "Am I leaving Carolina / Or is Carolina leaving me?" Swept up in a storm of steeple-sized choral harmonies, his voice practically floats to the heavens boosted by the butter-smooth bends of a slick guitar solo. And when he croons, "Lord knows it chills me down to the soul," it's hard not to feel the same way.

Quickly ascending to the forefront of headlines in just the last six months, Billboard recently marveled at how "Myers' career has surged," while touting him in the coveted 21 Under 21 all-genre list. First championed in January as Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month, as well as Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month, he was also named an "Artist to Watch" by Spotify, Pandora, GRAMMY.com, Holler, and Country Now, among others. His latest top-tier press sightings across Variety, Billboard, UPROXX, CMT/CBSTV, and more, came from making his buzzed-about red-carpet debut at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV.

Right now, he's carefully crafting his much-anticipated sophomore LP, after delivering his statement-making debut album, The Select. Out of 16 tunes, he wrote a staggering 12 by himself solo (plus co-writing two). Moreover, he continued to engage an insatiable audience with The Select (Deluxe) and The Select (Acoustic). The Select yielded his runaway smash "Ends of the Earth," which notched his first RIAA GOLD certification, vaulted onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and lifted off as his first time in the Top 3 most added at Country radio. Billboard hailed it as a "spacious, almost churchy ballad" and conducted a deep dive into the song as part of its Makin' Tracks where Myers opened up about its writing and recording. Thus far, "Ends of the Earth" has clocked 152 MILLION+ global streams to date.

Not to mention, The Select Tour has incited an astounding level of pandemonium from audiences coast-to-coast. Myers SOLD OUT the initial 45 dates within minutes and proceeded to sell out the rest upon expanding the run to 66 stops. The frenzy has proven so overwhelming that he needed to upgrade multiple venues with several second shows added to meet audience demand. Currently scheduled through November 8 at Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI, The Select Tour will bring Myers' can't-miss live performance to over 145K fans.

