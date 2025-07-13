TYLA Shares 'IS IT' Video

(Epic) After teasing fans with her new single via social media, TYLA is adding fuel to the fire of summer with the release of her highly anticipated new single and music video, "IS IT," available now.
The new record welcomes TYLA's audience back to the epicenter of the dance floor as she gears up for a #WEWANNAPARTY summer. "IS IT" is produced by Sammy Soso and its music video is directed by Aerin Moreno.
TYLA's penchant for innovation driven by her native genre, Amapiano, is on full display on "IS IT," a sultry dance cut laced with vivacious temptation. "Is it wrong that I want to get right with you?" she sings, maintaining intense eye contact with viewers. TYLA's airtight dance routines became the stuff of legend after fans around the world tried to emulate the magic of hits like "Water" and "Push 2 Start," and "IS IT" is primed to add another feather to that cap.
Moreno, the visionary behind TYLA's banner "Push 2 Start" video, reprises her role on "IS IT," directing a multi-dimensional party experience. TYLA goes from mesmerizing the viewer with her own choreography, to an intimate routine with her male counterpart, to being submerged in a rambunctious club setting - all without leaving the room. "I'm excited to see this new version of me and hear what it sounds like and just have fun with it - just bring back fun in music," she told NYLON.
TYLA's return to the spotlight has already been filled with highlights. A buzzworthy top half of the year included scene-stealing moments at the Met Gala, Coachella, Governors Ball and Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards, which she hosted, as well as a handful of high-profile brand collaborations, including Pandora and Erewhon. The latest of those collaborations, with Coca-Cola, features "Bliss" as the soundtrack to the world-famous soft drink brand's "Road Trip" commercial spot, which began airing in June.
As summer heated up, so did TYLA. She performed for a record-breaking crowd of 55,000 at Poland's world-renowned Open'er Festival and announced her headlining appearance at Barbados's Tipsy Music Festival this month - a testament to her global stardom. Hollywood isn't immune to the TYLA effect either; the hitmaker contributed an all-new record, "Everything Goes Blue," to the official soundtrack to Smurfs in June. The animated film, voiced by stars like Rihanna and James Corden hits theaters this month.
