Watch Amber Mark's 'Sweet Serotonin' Video

(ICLG) Amber Mark shares "Sweet Serotonin," the first taste of her upcoming second album, out later this year. The soulful new single follows Mark's dancefloor-oriented Loosies EP and is a subtly powerful reminder of her gift for capturing a classic vibe with timeless vocals and endless poise.

Mark also just played back-to-back days at Sabrina Carpenter's BST Hyde Park weekender in London on July 5 and 6. The mini festival was something of a warmup - this fall, Mark joins the second North American leg of Carpenter's ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour, which has recently grown to include five nights at Madison Square Garden and six at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, plus stops at iconic venues in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Toronto.

With a sticky, laidback groove, "Sweet Serotonin" eases us into Mark's new era, but the opening words don't beat around the bush: "I'll say this really clear now: Yeah, I want you, baby." Mark's voice slides over the crunchy drum loop and slinks through the warm bass and cool keys, giving mere teases of her full vocal might: "You talking sweet, you talking sly now / You giving me that sugar high now / Alright you captured my attention / I'll let you be my new addiction."

Mark co-wrote and co-produced "Sweet Serotonin" with some familiar faces: Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams), Two Fresh (Mac Miller, Teddy Swims), Jose Rios (The Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak), Jason Kellner (Khalid, Kiana Lede). Some of those same collaborators pitched in on Loosies, a free-wheeling set of dance, pop, soul, disco, and R&B meant to hold fans over while they eagerly await Mark's in-progress new album.

