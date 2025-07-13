Watch Amber Mark's 'Sweet Serotonin' Video

(ICLG) Amber Mark shares "Sweet Serotonin," the first taste of her upcoming second album, out later this year. The soulful new single follows Mark's dancefloor-oriented Loosies EP and is a subtly powerful reminder of her gift for capturing a classic vibe with timeless vocals and endless poise.
Mark also just played back-to-back days at Sabrina Carpenter's BST Hyde Park weekender in London on July 5 and 6. The mini festival was something of a warmup - this fall, Mark joins the second North American leg of Carpenter's ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour, which has recently grown to include five nights at Madison Square Garden and six at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, plus stops at iconic venues in Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Toronto.
With a sticky, laidback groove, "Sweet Serotonin" eases us into Mark's new era, but the opening words don't beat around the bush: "I'll say this really clear now: Yeah, I want you, baby." Mark's voice slides over the crunchy drum loop and slinks through the warm bass and cool keys, giving mere teases of her full vocal might: "You talking sweet, you talking sly now / You giving me that sugar high now / Alright you captured my attention / I'll let you be my new addiction."
Mark co-wrote and co-produced "Sweet Serotonin" with some familiar faces: Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams), Two Fresh (Mac Miller, Teddy Swims), Jose Rios (The Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak), Jason Kellner (Khalid, Kiana Lede). Some of those same collaborators pitched in on Loosies, a free-wheeling set of dance, pop, soul, disco, and R&B meant to hold fans over while they eagerly await Mark's in-progress new album.
Amber Mark Releases 'Loosies' EP
Amber Mark Delivers New Track 'Sink In'
ABBA Hits Given Metal Makeover By Amberian Dawn
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
mgk Shares Video For Travis Barker Produced 'Vampire Diaries'- Stream Halestorm's New Song 'Rain Your Blood On Me'- All Time Low- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Stream Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton's New Duet 'A Song To Sing'- Jessie Murph- more
Tim Henson And Hans Zimmer Team up For F1 Score- >$UICIDEBOY$ and Bones Share 'Now And At The Hour Of Our Death' Video- The Chainsmokers- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years
Duane and Lisa Betts Announce 2025 Horseshoe Music Fest Lineup
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
Joanne Shaw Taylor Unplugs For New Version Of 'Hold Of My Heart'
Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video
Attack Attack! Unleash 'I Complain On R/Metalcore'