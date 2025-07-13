Watch Born of Osiris' 'The War That You Are' Video

(CN) Born of Osiris celebrate the release of their new album 'Through Shadows' out now (via Sumerian Records). Along with the album, the band have shared their new official video for track "The War That You Are".
Leading up to today, the band have released "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting", "Elevate", "In Desolation", and the titular track "Through Shadows" which altogether have amassed nearly 2 million views on YouTube.
Speaking about the album release, the band commented: "Born of Osiris is proud to announce our new album, 'Through Shadows', a journey forged in the crucible of personal growth and resilience. We've poured our hearts into this record, drawing from the raw emotion of our soul-searching. The title, inspired by the lyric 'through shadow light remains' from the album's title track, embodies the enduring hope that persists through life's darkest moments. 'Through Shadows' is a testament to navigating hardship and emerging stronger, with light always on the horizon."
Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video
Watch Born Of Osiris' 'In Desolation' Video
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer
Born Of Osiris Member Recovering After 27-Day Coma
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Ariana Grande Duets With Brother Frankie On 'Hotel Rock Bottom'- B.U.G Antman Gets Surreal With 'Belt'- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month
Most-Viewed Rock Songs & Artists for International Rock and Roll Day
Stream Sting's Expanded 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'
Steve Hackett Releases 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'
Skunk Anansie Get Deeply Personal With 'Shame'
The Raincoats' Gina Birch Delivers 'Trouble'
Watch Born of Osiris' 'The War That You Are' Video