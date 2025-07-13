Watch Born of Osiris' 'The War That You Are' Video

(CN) Born of Osiris celebrate the release of their new album 'Through Shadows' out now (via Sumerian Records). Along with the album, the band have shared their new official video for track "The War That You Are".

Leading up to today, the band have released "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting", "Elevate", "In Desolation", and the titular track "Through Shadows" which altogether have amassed nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Speaking about the album release, the band commented: "Born of Osiris is proud to announce our new album, 'Through Shadows', a journey forged in the crucible of personal growth and resilience. We've poured our hearts into this record, drawing from the raw emotion of our soul-searching. The title, inspired by the lyric 'through shadow light remains' from the album's title track, embodies the enduring hope that persists through life's darkest moments. 'Through Shadows' is a testament to navigating hardship and emerging stronger, with light always on the horizon."

